BLUEFIELD — The achievements of a student who was among the first to graduate from Bluefield State University were recognized during the institution’s first commencement Saturday as a university.
Class of 2023 graduate Adam Grygiel received the “Brian Delp Service Leadership Award.” The honoree is a Mount View High School graduate and Computer Science major. He is President of the BSU chapter of Gamma Beta Phi Honor Honors and Service Society and has assisted in collections for a S.A.F.E. House, water collection for the Town of Gary, WV and American Red Cross Blood Drives.
Grygiel received the honor during the university’s 126th Commencement program on April 29 at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield. Degrees were conferred to 216 students.
BSU President Robin Capehart congratulated the graduating class, their families, BSU faculty and staff, Bluefield State alumni and friends.
“A few days ago, we were hosting some of the honor graduates at my home to celebrate their achievements over the past four years,” Capehart told the graduates and audience at Mitchell Stadium. “One student came up to me and said, ‘Dr. Capehart, when I was a freshman, I remember you telling us on our first day of classes that when we graduated in four years, we would be graduating from a university. I want to thank you for keeping your promise because it’s something a lot of people didn’t believe would ever happen.’”
“While I was deeply appreciative of her remarks, I was genuinely excited that she had captured the sense of history that surrounds you, the Class of 2023,” Capehart continued. “For not only will you be able to tell your grandkids that you were here when football returned after 42 years; that you were here when campus housing reopened after 63 years; that you saw the return of a rich and robust campus life; and that you were a part of this college that not only endured a pandemic, but actually grew during that time.”
“But you will be able to say that you made history in that you were the first class of Bluefield State University — and that’s something of which you may be rightfully proud,” he said.
