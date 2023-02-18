BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State University’ s radiographic laboratories will receive some new needed equipment, thanks to a federal grant.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., requested $212,000 from Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) to purchase the latest technology in medical imaging.
“The upgrade of the current computed imaging system to a direct digital system was a need brought about from the Radiologic Technology program Advisory Committee for Bluefield State,” Dr. Angela Lambert, Dean/Bluefield State University School of Nursing and Allied Health, said in announcing the funding.
Lambert said the upgrade will “enhance the skills needed for radiographers in the clinical environment.”
“This funding will be invaluable, enabling our program to meet that need,” she said.
Lambert also expressed appreciation for the work of the Radiologic Technology program Advisory Committee in assuring graduates are ready for the “real world” work environment.
Manchin was a strong advocate on behalf of 12 West Virginia-based appropriations measures included in the CDS projects, also known as earmarks, which were through the Omnibus bill signed into law by President Biden on Dec. 29, 2022.
