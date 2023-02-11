BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State University is hosting a free health fair on Valentine’s Day.
Called the “Love Yourself” community health screening and health info event, attendees can obtain many health screenings, have access to health and prevention information and take yoga and aerobics classes.
Giveaways will also be included, featuring gift cards, bags of goodies and popcorn.
The event is a collaborative effort of BSU and the South Central Educational Development. Inc.
The program’s goal is to “build a culture of health in rural communities and begin building relationships between communities, health care providers, and community health resources.”
Many offerings will be available, including glucose, vision, diabetic foot, scoliosis, tuberculosis and online hearing screenings, COVID, Aids and Hepatitis B testing, COVID vaccines and booster, oral exams, and vital sign check.
Information will be available on Alzheimer’s, nutrition, social media safety, bipolar, depression, suicide, domestic violence and ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) information and assistance with signing up for West Virginia insurance.
Classes include yoga (bring your own mat), from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the balcony of the gym, dancing “sweat session” in balcony from 11 a.m. to noon and water aerobics in the swimming pool (bring your own swim suit) from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
The “Love Yourself” event will be held on Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. in the gym and swimming pool in the Ned Shott PE Building.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
