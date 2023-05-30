BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State University has plans to beautify the site that has been prepared for more student housing behind the Othello Harris-Jefferson Student Center.
That site was the subject of discussion during Tuesday’s meeting of the Bluefield City Board.
Pam Jeffries, a nearby resident, spoke during the public comment period and told the board the site has become an eyesore.
“What is going on with this site?” she said of the property that once served as a parking lot for the student center before work began on a proposed student housing building. “What about the dorms?”
Jim Nelson, Assistant to the President at BSU, said the site will soon be cleared and a temporary solution will be found to “make it more aesthetically pleasing.”
“Discussions are under way that involve the creation of something that will be much visually appealing and student-serving,” he said, possibly a greenspace with a park-like atmosphere.
However, the project would be seen as a “short-term future” plan, pending the possibility of dorm construction on the site down the road, he added.
Bluefield State had plans to erect its first on-campus housing, Heritage Village, in more than 50 years on that site and work, mostly underground, was under way to prepare for construction.
However, during that time the university forged an agreement to purchase the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center and convert it into the Bluefield State Medical Education Center, complete with enough rooms to provide a dormitory for about 175 students.
The planned first phase of Heritage Village at the student union site would house only 30 students so resources were then diverted to the Medical Education Center and work on Heritage Village was halted.
BSU purchased the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center in 2021 and transformed much of it, except the Princeton Community Hospital Emergency Department, into a residence hall and classrooms. The purchase made the facility part of the BSC campus.
Keith Olson, BSU’s Chief of Staff, recently said the BSU Medical Education Center now has 182 beds with 34 more beds on the fourth floor coming available for the 2023 fall semester.
“We will have 216 beds in all at the Medical Education Center,” he said.
Olson said that when the hospital “came into our orbit it was less expensive for us to build out over there than at Heritage Village.”
The center not only provides on-campus housing but also classrooms and labs for health science studies and a full-service cafeteria.
With 216 beds available by the fall semester, the university is taking a step back to reassess what may be coming down the road in enrollment, he said.
But Olsen said the intent to build the housing remains at the site in place, and it’s a question of need and timing.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.