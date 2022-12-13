BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State University will once again return to its roots and give its athletic programs a home in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA).
The announcement was made Monday in the Ned Shott Physical Education Building Gym on campus, with many university leaders and athletes in attendance.
BSU Pres. Robin Capehart said CIAA’s Board of Governors approved the university as the conference’s 13th member, the first time BSU has belonged to the CIAA, which is the oldest historically black conference, since 1955.
The move, which will be effective July 1 2023, means BSU will bring 13 sports in for conference competition, with plans to add women’s bowling next year for the 14th sport.
“Bluefield State University is deeply honored to join the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association,” Capehart said. “We are grateful for the input and insight provided by CIAA administrative personnel, the presidents of CIAA member institutions, and for the the leadership and hard work of the Bluefield State University Board of Governors, BSU Athletic Director Derrick Price and his staff, Mr. Barry Blizzard, our alumni and community leaders throughout this process.”
In 2021, BSU revived its football program after being dormant for 40 years and now the university sponsors 19 sports, primarily competing as an independent in NCAA Division II.
Capehart said being a member of the CIAA “provides significant benefits to our student-athletes and sports programs, our alumni and the community.”
“CiAA membership represents a major milestone in BSU’s reconnection to its roots as a proud and vibrant Historically Black College and University (HBCU),” he said, adding that it means all of the 14 sports will begin to compete in the conference starting next fall and presents an opportunity for student-athletes to compete for conference championships.
“This is a historic day for Bluefield State University and for our athletic department,” said Price, adding that the effort to make this happen started in 2019 after Capehart took the reins of the university.
Price said conference membership puts athletes in a “family” and prevents the teams from being forced to find games on their own, not always knowing who they may play.
“It really helps with our scheduling tremendously,” he said. “It really gives our student-athletes something to play for. You guys want to play for a championship. You guys want to go out there and say, ‘Hey, I won player of the week.’”
Price said being in an athletic conference also helps with recruiting because one of the big questions asked by prospects is, “What conference are you in?”
It is hard to recruit when you have no conference championship to play for, he added.
Joining a conference was part of a “strategic plan,” he said, started two and a half years ago with an ad hoc committee, and it paid off.
Price said it was a team effort and many people worked hard to make it happen.
“In 2023, we are going to compete for a championship,” he said.
Price said he would like to see the City of Bluefield, the Town of Bluefield and everyone in the community to “rally around us.”
BSC Chancellor Rev. Garry Moore said “it should give us great pride knowing we are headed back home” to the CIAA.
“This is our time to make up for lost years struggling,” he said of the decline in athletic programs and enrollment followed in the last three years with unprecedented growth, an increase in enrollment and bringing back on-campus housing for the first time in more than 50 years. “This is our time to show we can compete on and off the field of play.”
“Thank you, CIAA, for letting us come back home,” Moore said.
Also attending the event was BSU alumni Hall of Famer Ergie Smith, who played football at Bluefield State from 1948 to 1952 during the last four years of the school’s CIAA membership.
Smith, a McDowell County native, was an All-Conference and All-American player.
“It means we will get immediate and top-notch respect from other teams … ” Smith said of returning to the conference, adding that it will attract more athletes because they have a better opportunity to make a name for themselves and be recognized for their talents on a more national level.
Smith, who is from Keystone and played high school football at Kimball High School before integration, said his four years at Bluefield State were “wonderful.”
“If you take the best four years you ever had in your life, I would take the four years at Bluefield State,” he said. “I had a great time here. I got a great education here.”
Smith, now a resident of Princeton, said any success he has had in his life he attributes mostly to Bluefield State and his experiences and education there.
Smith said he already attends all of the football games and being in the CIAA will add another level of opportunity and excitement of seeing players compete for a championship.
Players can also play to make All-Conference and All-American, he added.
“There is a lot that will come from this and I am looking forward to it,” Smith said. “I see a bright future for this university.”
Bluefield State’s membership in the CIAA ended when desegregation of public schools in West Virginia caused the school and West Virginia State to move to the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference where it completed until 2013, and that is when the WVIAA was dissolved.
At that time, Bluefield State decided not to accept an invitation to join the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
Capehart said that in 2019 the board of governors recognized the lack of a conference membership was detrimental to athletic programs and identified CIAA as “its inspirational conference due to the proximity of the member schools, the quality of the athletic programs, the university’s historic ties to the conference and the emphasis the conference makes on setting and achieving high academic standards.”
Members of the CIAA include Virginia Union University, Winston-Salem State University, Virginia State University, Chowan University and Bowie State University.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
