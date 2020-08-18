BLUEFIELD — Six people who were checked recently at Bluefield State College for COVID-19 have tested positive for the virus, the college announced Monday.
Bluefield State College has received COVID-19 test results from 794 individuals (664 people who tested on campus on Aug. 10 and 130 people who submitted their test results, individually, to the BSC Health Center), college officials said in a press release Monday. Of that number, six have tested positive for the virus. That represents 0.75 percent (three-fourths of one percent).
“Each person testing positive has been contacted by the Bluefield State College Health Center,” said Dr. Ted Lewis, BSC Provost. “They have been instructed to self-quarantine for at least 14 days. If they are exhibiting no COVID-19 symptoms after that period, they can be re-tested. If that test yields a negative result, they can return to campus.”
The individuals who tested positive as a result of the Aug, 10 test were on campus only to take the COVID-19 test, and none have returned to campus since being tested, Lewis said. The college maintenance staff thoroughly cleaned and sanitized the testing facility both before and after the tests were administered.
“These individuals will be able to take their courses remotely during their self-quarantine,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families, and we will support them throughout their time away from campus.”
The Bluefield State’s Back Task Force has met regularly since its creation in March, developing a COVID-19 Resources and FAQs site that includes proper protocols to follow in the event an individual tests positive for the virus.
“Although we hoped for no positive tests, the result of the recent testing on campus was not unexpected,” Lewis stated. “Through the leadership of the Task Force, we carefully planned for the possibility of positive COVID-19 cases on our campus. The early diagnosis underscores the importance of testing, maintaining social distancing, wearing a mask, and washing your hands frequently.”
