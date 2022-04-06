BLUEFIELD — The “Be the One” program to help prevent drug overdoses is coming to Bluefield State College.
According to an announcement Tuesday, the statewide initiative is the “first of its kind and will focus on opioid overdose prevention from a bystander’s perspective, encouraging students, staff, and faculty to Be The One to save a life.”
The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) lists West Virginia as having the highest overdose death rates per capita of any state in the country in 2020.
Distribution and installation of 50 opioid overdose rescue kits, also known as “Naloxboxes,” on college and university campuses across the state is the first part of the initiative. These kits contain two doses of the opioid reversal medication, Naloxone, and training materials instructing individuals how to administer Naloxone during an active overdose.
Be The One was created by the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Program (WVCRN) and the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute (WV DII), with the goal of increasing prevention and recovery efforts on West Virginia campuses, educating individuals in medication safety, and training them how to properly respond to an overdose.
“We believe naloxone should be easily accessible everywhere and through our partnerships with WVDII, colleges and universities around the state we are decreasing stigma and providing vital resources to help save lives,” Susie Mullens, director of the WVCRN, said in the announcement.
As someone who worked on college campuses for 25 years, and responded to campus overdose, Dr. Susan Bissett, president of the WV DII believes that this initiative is much needed.
“College campuses are representative of the communities in which they are housed; and they are often the hub for activity in their town,” she said. “Our campus buildings have AEDs, first aid kits and fire extinguishers and so the Naloxbox is just one more way to keep our campuses, our students and our communities safe.”
