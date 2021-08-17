BLUEFIELD — Students at Bluefield State College will get a share of COVID relief federal dollars.
“Every student registered for classes when the fall 2021 semester began on August 12 will receive a direct payment,” said BSC President Robin Capehart.
More than $870,000 from COVID-related money will be distributed this month.
Ronnie Hypes, BSC chief financial officer, said in the announcement that the payments will be tiered, “based upon each student’s financial need and full time or part time status, with payment amounts ranging from $250 to $1,000.”
“Bluefield State has received CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Emergency Security) Act funding and two additional rounds of COVID-related funding during the pandemic,” he said. “Direct aid to students is one of the categories for which the funds can be used. It is important to note that BSC’s international students also qualify to receive the direct payment.”
Hypes said each of the 1,250 students registered for classes will receive a direct payment, probably before the end of August.
“It is gratifying that Bluefield State College can pass along this financial assistance to our students,” he said.
Bluefield State received almost $3 million last year from the CARES Act.
Of that money, $620,000 was spent as grants to students in 2020, helping them with expenses related to the transition from classroom learning to virtual classes as well as from job losses.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
