BLUEFIELD — A two-day program at Bluefield State College this week geared toward law enforcement organizations is also open to the public, and bringing in a nationally recognized group of presenters.
Hosted by Shelia Warner, a member of the BSC criminal justice faculty, the free presentations from a group calling themselves “The Wolf Pack” include K9 services and experts in various fields of law enforcement.
On Monday, Oct. 7, Michael David, owner and creator of TLC K9 Services, will present private K9 units in corrections and law enforcement and K9 demonstrations from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
From 10:30 a.m. to noon, entrepreneur Daniel Alarik will speak about using a law enforcement background to inspire business concepts.
From 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Bobby Klepper, retired Virginia State Police Bomb Technician, will discuss federal undercover operations and international associations of bomb technicians.
Steve Lundin will talk about what it’s like working with the FBI and federal agencies as well as the dangers of law enforcement from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Those presentations will be repeated in the same time periods on Oct. 8, but in reverse order, starting with Lundin and ending with Davis.
In 2015, Klepper, who served with the Virginia State Police for 34 years, rode cross-country from Virginia Beach, Va. to San Diego, Calif. by way of motorcycle while wearing a bomb suit.
During the three-week long ride, Klepper made stops in several cities as riders joined him along the way.
Klepper wanted to bring national attention to EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) heroes who have and continue to risk their lives for the security of the nation every day. Klepper’s goal was to raise at least $250,000 for the EOD Warrior Foundation, a nonprofit organization that serves the EOD Community providing assistance to active-duty wounded, injured or ill warriors, wounded veterans and their families, and families of fallen warriors. The organization also maintains the EOD Memorial Wall in honor of fallen EOD warriors.
Alarik, a combat veteran, created the lifestyle clothing brand, Grunt Style.
According to an article in Forbes magazine, Grunt Style has sold nearly $100 million worth of products over the last 3 years and has 300 employees and over 2 million social media followers. The brand has spawned several sub-brands such as Grunt Style Motorsports, Grunt Style Outdoors, Grunt Style Fitness, and an Instagram group “Girls Gone Grunt.” And Grunt Style isn’t just about T-shirts, hats, and jeans. Grunt Style also runs a survival and adventure-themed subscription box service called Alpha Outpost and is launching a new fitness app, called Grunt Fit.
“The Wolf Pack is extremely excited to visit Bluefield State College,” Davis said. “We are bringing a very historic group of men to a very historic college. Together, the four us plan to bring topics to the table that most schools at the collegiate level do not recognize - Modern Tactics and Modern Strategy for a Modern World.”
“Bluefield State College is excited to host the Wolf Pack,” Warner said. “It is our honor and privilege to be able to offer this opportunity to the community and surrounding areas. We encourage everyone to take advantage of the opportunity, Please join us!”
The programs will be held in the Basic Science Auditorium and those attending must be at least 18 years old.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.