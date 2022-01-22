BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College started life anew three years ago when Robin Capehart was named interim president on Jan. 25, 2019.
To say a lot has happened during those three years at BSC would be an understatement as the college has seen growth in enrollment, program and athletic team expansion, and the first on-campus housing in over 50 years.
In an interview Thursday, Capehart said the college is now “headed in the right direction” after being on the verge of closing.
BSC was the only college or university in the state to see an increase in enrollment for fall 2021, a 9.3 percent increase.
When Capehart came on board, the college had seen decreasing enrollment to the tune of a 40 percent drop in eight years with only a 54 percent freshman retention rate, a number that is now seeing a preliminary 6.5 percent increase in spring enrollment, not a decline.
“We had applications from students from 49 states,” he said, attributing some of that diversity of states to the college’s new athletic programs, and to the fact those athletes often bring friends.
The Cumulative Financial Index (CFI), which indicates the financial health of an institution, was in negative territory in January 2019, presenting another major problem.
Capehart said that could have meant closure.
“We probably should have closed in March the year I got here,” he said, referring to the CFI, so the goal when he took over was to bring that a up to 3 by 2024, which is the threshold to have no financial stress.
The CFI was already at 4.82 last year, second in the state, and he said that is crucial to put the college on a “more solid financial footing.”
“We think it will be better this year because our enrollment has gone up,” he added.
Capehart said assets of the college were $19 million then, but that has grown to $70 million as a result of purchasing the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center.
The Princeton Community Hospital Emergency Department part stayed, but the rest of the facility is now the Jim and Cathy Justice Medical Education Center and includes health science classes and dorms.
Capehart said an official dedication of the center will be scheduled later when Justice and his wife can attend.
Another housing project will likely be ready in time for the fall semester this year, he said. That is one of four “quads” planned for Heritage Village behind the student center. Each quad will house 30 students with a total of 120 when all four are completed.
The college has also expanded its athletic programs to include a football team for the first time in more than 40 years.
Capehart said a lot of the growth is also because “we went out and told the story of Bluefield State College,” which is a HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) and has seen minority enrollment increase from only 3 percent to about 24 percent during the last three years.
“We do appreciate the heritage of the institution,” he added.
“They didn’t know it,” he said of spreading the word about the college’s heritage and the opportunities it provides.
One of the results has been several visits to the college by Justice and his help in funding for the new dorm at Heritage Village and the build-out at the education center.
Another goal of Capehart’s was to retain experienced staff and change the direction of the college in terms of moving from just maintaining a status quo to more aggressive growth.
“In my first meeting with the staff I told them when I ask them why they do things and if I heard they do it because that’s the way it’s always been done I would fire them,” he said. “We had to address that culture with the idea of ‘we can do this.’ That is tough … There was a hunker down culture that existed.”
Capehart’s strategy has worked.
The result has been a totally different mindset of looking at growth, finding better ways to do everything and working together.
Raises have been given the last two years to “hold onto good people,” he said. “We wanted to make sure we had the best staff and good salaries so we can compete with the highest degree of talent on campus.”
Capehart said the “most amazing things about this is, we did it in the middle of COVID.”
“We are sitting in a good position financially and we are able to invest in new programs,” he said.
Not only that, the college is also working with the Legislature trying to make changes at the state level to help with growth, especially related to community colleges.
“We had 3,100 students in 1999-2000,” he said, but 1,300 were “stripped away for community colleges,” ending the college’s two-year programs that often led students into four-year programs.
“A lot of that has got to change.”
The purpose of community colleges was to offer workforce training classes, he said, but most students are taking academic courses.
Jim Nelson, Assistant to the President at BSC, said when Capehart came on board the college was on “life support” and cuts were being made when there were no places left to cut.
“The mantra and mindset was to survive and we began to wither and atrophy,” he said of his assessment when he was asked to return to the college after retirement not long before Capehart was hired. “The leadership just preserved the status quo which, in retrospect, was serving poison to the pool.”
But that all changed, Nelson said, and Capehart came with a can-do attitude and an understanding of the economics and business side.
“If you come in and you have a strong, firm way of operating the institution, the inefficiencies become pretty apparent,” he said, and that forces everyone to think creatively.
A new leadership team and a mostly new board of governors allowed the college to make changes, find better ways of doing things, and always with a cost/benefit analysis.
Nelson said the goal was to think ahead, plan for the future and think about how you want things to be in a year or two or five years.
“There is a magic to all of that,” he said.
But Nelson said it’s also about more than putting the college back on the right track with programs and finances.
The new direction also includes working with the city and “breathing new life into existing buildings, into the quality of life and pulse of the community.”
The hospital is a medical education center now, he said, and is “vibrant and serving a terrific purpose.”
BSC also has the Elks Building downtown and is developing it for its arts programs.
“This building will be an asset to the arts community,” he added.
Nelson said the college is engaged with city leadership and they are behind working together, with a Community Outreach Program that gets athletic teams into the city to help those in need and to build relationships already taking off.
“These are intangibles that go beyond the facts and figures to the pulse and the soul of community,” he said.
But Capehart is quick to point out a lot work lies ahead since by the fall of 2023 enrollment could stagnate or even drop a little without more programs and an aggressive recruitment effort.
“We have a lot of work to do next year,” he said. “We are going through strategic planning now that will give us some guidance.”
Goals include adding more health science areas.
Although expanding the already highly accomplished nursing program remains on the agenda, Capehart said it is more than nursing because surgical techs are in demand and that is an area to invest in.
Surgical techs are in short supply so nurses often must do that work in the operating rooms.
The nursing program is also looking for more staff, who are hard to find, he said.
With all the successes, Capehart said it could not have been accomplished without the support of the board of governors and the leadership of board chair Garry Moore, as well as Provost Dr. Ted Lewis and Brent Benjamin, former State Supreme Court Chief who was appointed as BSC’s Executive Vice President and General Counsel.
The path of bringing in people with good ideas and developing cutting edge programs will continue, he said.
“We don’t need to do the same things everybody else is doing,” he said. “You have to have a reason to want to come to Bluefield State College.”
Those reasons will continue to be a focus.
