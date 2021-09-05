BLUEFIELD — For 41 years, Bluefield State College students and alumni endured autumns without an intercollegiate football game to call their own.
That streak ended Saturday, with the return of BSC football to Mitchell Stadium. More than a thousand people were on hand to welcome it back.
The Blues lost their opening game 21-14 to Lawrence Tech, after West Virginia Governor Jim Justice officiated at the opening coin flip, but Saturday’s game result seemed like a blip on the radar to alumni looking at the bigger picture.
Jerome Powell Sr., a native of Elkhorn, was on hand for the last football game in the early 1970s. Now a Princeton resident, the 1974 Bluefield State grad wasn’t going to miss out on the revival four decades later.
“I never thought it would come back,” he said, sitting in the shade during a pregame tailgater. “When they brought the (football) program back, and they brought the dorms back, and they brought all the other athletic programs in, it was like a new beginning.”
“I’ve seen people I haven’t seen in years, and some people I’ve never seen before,” he said. “It just feels like, this college is going to grow, and explode. That’s how it feels.”
His wife Sharon, like her mother and aunts, is also a BSC alumna.
“This is going to build the momentum,” she said. “It’s very exhilarating to me! I am so excited about it. … And we’re going to work, to build from the ground up.”
Bluefield State Athletics Director Derrick Price said while attending to multiple pregame details that he was emotional about the arrival of game day. Seeing the people enjoying the morning “means everything,” he said.
“One of the things we wanted to do was, just really to impact our community,” he said. “And bringing a football team to Bluefield, where they love football, that’s everything.”
He praised the work of the athletic staff to relaunch the program, but then added, “It’s not about us. It’s about the alumni, the ones who laid the foundation down before us. … Now, just to be able to bring football back, and to see these guys tailgating and smiling — man, we’re definitely blessed.”
J.T. Powell, the son of Jerome and Sharon, said, “Words can’t really describe this today. This is a historical moment.”
Speaking as the president of the Mercer County chapter of the Bluefield State Alumni Association, the 2013 BSC grad said, “The excitement level is high. There’s a new wave of enthusiasm around the alumni association, and on campus.”
Carlos Jennings, a member of Bluefield State’s conference basketball champions in 1996, was back with several teammates. “We were all going to be here, regardless. Rain, sleet or snow,” he said.
Carol Wade, from the class of 1969, took a moment from her duties at a tailgate to exclaim, “It’s a great day! … I was supposed to be in South Carolina, but huh-uh! I’m here for this.”
Barbara Smith, a 1972 graduate, said that the return of football has given “chill bumps all over me.” She described a deep sadness when recalling how the team was disbanded in the early 1970s, but said, “Forget about the past. I’m looking forward.”
Jay Gray of the class of 2000, now living in Charlotte, N.C., said the return of home games will give the local economy and college recruiting a boost, but that’s not all.
“It allows us to come back and be a part of the school in ways we weren’t before,” he said.
The coach of the Lawrence Tech football team, Avante Mitchell, has been part of the startup of football programs at his current institution and at Concordia University. He offered his observations of Bluefield State’s accomplishment.
“Hats off to them,” Mitchell said. “I can tell right now that they’re doing something very special here — just the atmosphere that was created, the turnout that was here.”
“I’m glad we kind of snuck outta here with a win. It was not a given.”
Bill Cole, a member of the BSC Board of Governors, talked at halftime of the game about the change he is seeing.
“The life that Bluefield State College is bringing back into the community is phenomenal,” the Bluefield-based businessman said. “I love to see that Bluefield is coming to be a college town.”
“It’s a game-changer,” he said.
The Rev. Garry Moore Sr., chairman of the board and pastor of Scott Street Baptist Church in Bluefield, even found a way to incorporate the newfound hopes into an invocation.
“Eternal God,” he said, “we are grateful that you have allowed us to see this day.”
Moore was still exhorting the BSC team — and its fans — as the players broke their huddle with head coach Tony Coaxum on the sideline after the final whistle.
“We’re back, fellas!” Moore shouted across the artificial turf. “We’re back!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.