BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College’s Medical Education Center, formerly Bluefield Regional Medical Center, will receive a grant to help remodel space for community clinics.
As part of the federal 2022 omnibus package’s $241 million for West Virginia, $300,000 in Community Project Funding will be coming to BSC.
According to the college, Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., a member of the Ways and Means Committee, submitted Bluefield State College’s Community Project Funding request in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“Bluefield State College is blazing the trail on healthcare innovation and quality, preparing future healthcare leaders to deliver excellent care to West Virginia,” Miller said in a statement. “I was honored to work with Senator (Shelley Moore) Capito, (BSC) President (Robin) Capehart, and my colleagues in Congress to secure these resources, giving Bluefield State students the tools they need to continue to be successful.”
Capito, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, voted in favor of the FY 2022 appropriations omnibus package.
“I am thrilled to see this money heading directly to West Virginia,” Capito said of the $241 million. “This funding will go to schools, universities, hospitals and towns across the state. I look forward to seeing firsthand the benefits these funds will have in West Virginians’ day-to-day lives.”
Capehart said the money will be used for remodeling and expanding academic opportunities and community services.
“Bluefield State College truly appreciates the efforts of Senator Capito and Congressman Miller,” he said. “The $300,000 we receive in Community Project Funding will allow remodeling of existing space at the Medical Education Center (formerly BRMC) into classrooms, teaching labs and community clinics.”
Capehart said BSC, as an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), intends to address “minority health disparities in this region by providing free health care services to the community.”
“These services will include administering vaccines, mammograms, blood pressure checks, glucose screenings and health fairs,” he said.
One of the purposes from the start was to combine medical training as well as community medical outreach.
The college was also recently awarded $1 million through West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Nursing Workforce Expansion Program, which is designed to address the state’s nursing shortage through a multifaceted approach to attract, train, and retain nurses in the state.
An award program was established to fund nursing program expansion projects at colleges, universities, schools of nursing, and career technical education centers across West Virginia.
According to BSC. the college plans to use the funding to provide an accelerated program for highly qualified nursing applicants to complete the degree in 18 months as well as increase the number nursing students admitted to the already-in-place Accelerated LPN-RN program.
The BSC projects will expand its current accelerated LPN to RN program by 10 students and start an Accelerated AD Nursing Program that can be completed in 18 months with a planned cohort of 10. This would increase the number of highly qualified nursing students admitted to the program by 20 this year.
The proposal addresses recruitment and development of qualified applicants to the AD Nursing programs, retention of students throughout the program, and expansion of facilities to provide didactic and laboratory simulation experiences for a greater number of students.
Funding will be used to support updated simulation equipment, faculty education on best practices and utilization of simulation equipment, a summer boot camp for the incoming class, student resources, and tuition waivers for those in the accelerated and LPN-RN cohort.
“We are honored to have been awarded $1 million to enable us to expand our nursing program,” said Bluefield State Provost and Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs, Dr. Ted Lewis. “These funds will allow us to continue to purchase state-of-the-art equipment to train our students and serve the needs of our community in producing more nurses.”
