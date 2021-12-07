BLUEFIELD — After a massive number of challenges, work on the new “quad” dorm at Bluefield State College continues, with a completion date of August 2022.
The 11,175-sq.-ft quad will be one of four eventually constructed in Heritage Village below the student center in the old parking lot. Each will hold about 30 students.
Planning for the dorms started in 2019 after President Robin Capehart took over the reins of the college and construction started in July 2020 with the hope to be completed this year.
However, many unexpected problems with the underground infrastructure delayed the project, but work on a retaining wall at the student center is now in full swing.
Keith Olsen, the colleges Chief of Staff, released an update of the project Monday.
“Work on the retaining wall will be continuing for the next four weeks,” he said. “As of today, 10 pilings have been installed along the face of the Student Center.”
Olsen said two areas will need to be “over-excavated” because of the condition of existing subgrade materials and the remediation work will be done.
But even the retaining wall work has uncovered a problem.
“After establishing our bench for the installation of the pile and lag retaining wall, we noticed water seeping through the high wall in front of the Student Center,” Olsen said. “Upon auguring for piling installation, we noticed a few of the holes filled up with water. We had the water tested and it came back as being treated (domestic water). We checked the fire main loop to ensure this was not the issue and everything appears to be fine. Unfortunately, this means there’s a water leak either beneath or above the Student Center that is causing this water to show up. We believe this is also why we hear water running constantly in the drop inlet along Rock Street.”
Olsen said work has “jumped ahead” to perform the revised sanitary sewer reroute work and the last manhole is expected to be installed this coming week as final connections are made.
Periodic delays and closure of Rock Street will continue, he added, and those details will be finalized as soon as possible.
The quads at Heritage Village were initially thought to be the first on-campus housing at BSC for more than 50 years.
However, after BSC purchased the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center and transformed much of it (the emergency department remains) into a residence hall and classrooms, that made the facility part of the BSC campus.
This summer, about 175 students started moving into the former rooms for patients that had been renovated for students.
Capehart said after he came to BSC a lack of on-campus housing was one reason student enrollment had been declining for years and it one of his main priorities was to bring it back.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.