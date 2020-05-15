BLUEFIELD — A team from state agencies will be at Bluefield State College today and Saturday in an effort to offer coronavirus COVID-19 testing to minorities and other vulnerable populations.
Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday afternoon during his press briefing that the testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Harris Jefferson Student Center, 219 Rock Street at BSC. This is one of four sites around the state to offer the testing, working in coordination with the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs.
“We are targeting these counties to open up the testing,” he said of Mercer, Berkeley, Raleigh and Jefferson counties. “Anyone who has any anxiety” and thinks they need to be tested can do so, Justice said, and especially African-Americans, a population that has been especially hit hard by the effects of the virus.
Representatives from the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as well as the National Guard will be on hand to do the testing.
Anyone seeking a test must be a county resident and Identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, will be required to be tested. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. There is no charge for the test.
“This effort aligns with Governor Justice’s strategy to increase testing among vulnerable populations to more effectively slow the spread of this disease,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “Gov. Justice directed the DHHR to develop an advisory group to assist in community outreach and education related to COVID-19 in African Americans, Latinos and other minorities in the state of West Virginia. We’re getting the word out about how important testing is in these communities and now we’re ready to put our plan into action to help save lives.”
Justice said the state has been increasing the testing effort to help prevent any spread, with the project to test all residents and staff at all state nursing homes complete, and now testing is ongoing in all assisted living facilities as well as staff or day care centers as they prepare to reopen.
Additional testing for Cabell, Kanawha, Marion, and Monongalia counties will be held on May 22 and 23, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Fayette, Kanawha and Mineral counties on May 29 and 30, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. with locations to be determined and announced at a later date.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
