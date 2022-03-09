BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College needs the community’s help in an online contest sponsored by The Home Depot to be awarded money for beautification projects.
Keith Olson, BCS’s Chief of Staff, said Home Depot started the Retool Your School Program in 2009 for HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities).
“It is an opportunity for the college to submit a plan for beautification for our campus,” he said, and awards can run from $20,000 to $75,000, with the possibility of another $45,000.
“The top 10 (who get the most online votes in each cluster) will win a minimum of $20,000,” he said.
The competition is divided into three clusters and BSC is in cluster 3.
Felicia Oakes, Assistant Athletic Director for Academic Success and Community Engagement for BSC, said votes can be cast online at retoolyourschool.com or use the hashtag RYSBluefield on Twitter or Instagram.
“Vote often,” she said, with a person voting as many times as they choose.
The contest runs through March 27 and winners will be announced on April 26.
Since 2009, Home Depot’s Retool Your School Program has provided over $4.2 million in campus improvement grants and is investing another $1 million to HBCUs this year in campus improvement grants across 30 schools (10 in each cluster).
Grants are awarded based on consumer voting.
One grant for the Campaign of the Year will be awarded to the school whose campaign proves to be the most original, innovative and particularly effective.
BSC’s campaign is called “Revamping the Hill,” to help “brighten up and enhance the ‘first’ look to our campus.”
Olson said the revamp will “reestablish a sense of pride in the campus appearance. It has been years since this has been updated. With enrollment increasing and with the new Heritage Village Quads to be completed in the fall of 2022, the revamp of the entrances will only complement these new additions to our campus.”
The first step of the revamp will be to build a Great Dane statue in front of Conley Hall. BSC’s mascot is a Great Dane named “Blue.”
Each winning school’s project proposal is due on May 13.
First place grants of $75,000 will be given in each cluster; second place will receive $50,000; third place, $40,000; fourth and fifth place, $30,000; and sixth through 10th place, $20,000.
The school with the Campaign of the Year will receive $45,000.
Olson said it is possible to win a total of $120,000.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
