BLUEFIELD — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a hefty amount of donations towards Bluefield State College’s on-campus housing, on Saturday.
“The state is going to commit $500,000 to start this project and another $500,000 in July of 2020,” Justice said, “That in itself is going to kickstart matching dollars that you have and all the sudden now here we go.”
After surveying of the area for the project is completed, the construction will begin in October, according to Bluefield State College’s president, Robin Capehart.
“This will make this institution grow,” Justice said, “You’ve waited too long, that’s all there is to it.”
While speaking on the fact that the college has been without on-campus dorms since 1968, Justice spoke about the gap in the Coalfields Expressway project. Of the long-awaited dorms and the Expressway, Justice is now glad to have the projects in motion.
Of the Coalfields Expressway, Justice said, “Thirty years of work on something that never ever has materialized, you see, I don’t believe in that. I don’t believe in that at all.”
Fifty years ago, on-campus housing was closed after a student bombed the dormitories. The bombing resulted in much of the building being destroyed, according to alumni Dr. John Vernon. Since these dorms closed, the school has not replaced them.
“This is a truly historic day for Bluefield State College and the City of Bluefield, as well as the area,” City of Bluefield Mayor, Ron Martin, said.
Officials, such as Justice, are hoping that the new dormitories, entitled Heritage Hall, will bring in more interest and student enrollment. With some students lacking transportation, on-campus housing would aid in their convenience of commuting.
“The funding Justice announced is much needed and makes this project a reality,” Martin said, “The city is fortunate to have many, many multi-million dollar projects happening now and we are thrilled the community is finally being resurrected.”
Bluefield State College will be welcoming students back to classes on Monday, where they can soon see work beginning on the new facilities.
“We look forward to more projects and more students living, working, and playing, in our city,” Martin said.
