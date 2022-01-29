BLUEFIELD — A grant of almost $200,000 has been awarded to Bluefield State College to help reduce COVID-related health disparities and promote health equity among Mercer County’s minority population.
Dr. Albert Berkoh, the grant’s author, and the Applied Research Foundation of West Virginia at BSC recently received notification of the grant’s approval from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau of Public Health.
“The initiatives of this grant include addressing the burden of COVID-19 health disparities among Mercer County’s African-American population and focus on increasing the immunization rate among the target population through a variety of community outreach activities,” Berkoh said.
Berkoh, a Cole School of Business faculty member, said BSC will collaborate with the Mercer County Health Department, local churches and community centers to host workshops and raise awareness of preventative measures regarding COVID transmission.
The two-year grant will underwrite the health department’s delivery of 25 COVID vaccination clinics per year at health care organizations and community-based centers.
One of the health department’s goals has been to expand sites where the vaccine is offered.
Coordinated initiatives include improving understanding of COVID and removing barriers to vaccination access among disproportionately affected populations, and enhancing local coordination of vaccine equity efforts.
“This grant strengthens the relationship between Bluefield State College and the community,” Berkoh said. “It will substantially reduce the spread of COVID-19 among African-American population and the underinsured populations of Mercer County.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
