BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College will soon officially be a university.
President Robin Capehart said the Higher Education Policy Committee voted unanimously Thursday to approve BSC’s request to have university status.
Bluefield State has completed all of the requirements to become a university, he said, and that is why HEPC gave their stamp of approval.
But the process won’t be complete until the BSC Board of Governors meets to approve it as well, he added, a step that should be taken next week.
Capehart said the state Legislature will officially change the name later, but it doesn’t change the transition to university after the board of governors gives its okay.
Colleges must meet several criteria to reach university status and they include offering at least one master’s-level degree program; having an approved mission statement that provides for the offering of graduate programs; obtaining the approval of the Higher Learning Commission to offer any master’s degree program; and, having at least two-thirds of its faculty holding a terminal degree.
BSC was given permission in December 2021 to start a Master of Business Administration (MBA) program, the first master’s program in the college’s history.
Capehart said a date to officially begin university status may be July 1 and it will include celebrations.
“This would not have been possible without the board of governors and the staff here,” he said.
Becoming a university was one of the goals of Capehart when he took over the reins in January 2019, as well as bring back on-campus housing, with both goals accomplished and more housing coming.
Other positive changes include purchase of the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center (now the BSC Medical Education Center), enrollment growth and nine new sports programs, including a football team for the first time in more than 40 years.
Capehart said the university status means an “opportunity to step up our game” and become more of a regional school and a competitive school.
A formal announcement of HEPC’s decision and more details of what it means will be held today at 10 a.m. in the BSC William Robertson Library.
