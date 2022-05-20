BLUEFIELD — Members of the Bluefield State College Board of Governors made it official Thursday.
At 12 a.m. on July 1, the historic 127-year-old institution will become a university.
Board members unanimously approved a resolution read by BSC President Robin Capehart that designated the date and time the transition will take place.
“We will have a celebration on June 30,” he told board members. “I guarantee you will have fireworks at midnight.”
Capehart said when the Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) approved the request by BSC to be designated a university on May 12, the only step left was for the board of governors to give final approval.
That is what happened to a round of applause.
“It is an exciting day for Bluefield State College,” said board member Charlie Cole. “Since Pres. Capehart has come on board, our enrollment has increased, we have a master’s program and a lot of exciting things going on. University status will help us keep that momentum going into the future. I think more students will be attracted to a university than a college so it is an exciting day for Bluefield State.”
“Having university status truly shows the commitment Bluefield State has about education,” board member Shannon Remines said. “A lot of positive things are changing in and around Bluefield State and, first and foremost, the priority has to be the education of our young people.”
Anthony Tolley, another board member and a 1996 graduate of BSC, said he recently moved back to the area and was pleased to see what is happening at his alma mater.
“Bluefield State is moving forward,” he said. “It is a new day here. We’ve got a new direction for the future of Bluefield State University.”
Mike Lilly, professor or criminal justice at BSC, said this is his 37th year at the college.
“We’ve seen lots of presidents and we’ve heard lots of talk,” he said. “It is finally true that we can no longer be discriminated against as a college when the other schools are universities. I welcome this designation.”
Board Chair Rev. Garry Moore said this not only benefits the college, it also benefits the community.
“This is a great a day in the life of Bluefield State University,” he said. “We are transitioning not just from our mission statement but also our vision statement.”
Growth is part of that vision, he said, and “we want to keep growing, we want to keep reaching.”
Moore said no one should ever be settled in and satisfied with where they are or they will “never grow” or just grow in spurts.
“Our product is a quality education,” he said, “and as long as we are producing that people will beat down the walls trying to get here.”
But if “we get satisfied being average,” that won’t happen and the growth process will stop.
“We have to keep the pedal to the metal,” he said, and growth will not only happen at Bluefield State but also in the community and area as more students come and more businesses.
Moore said under Capehart’s leadership BSC has seen great things happen and he sees no reason why that success will not continue.
“Thank you all very much for what you have done the last three and half years,” Capehart told the board.
He said last week none of the changes at the college would have happened without the support of the board and of the staff and faculty.
