BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College and the City of Bluefield’s cooperative Community Outreach Program is taking off, with another planning meeting set for later this month.
City Manager Cecil Marson said Monday volunteers are coming in to meet with BSC leadership as well as representatives from CASE (Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia),
The program kicked in early January and will link BSC coaches and athletic teams to neighborhoods in the city’s five districts, giving students a chance to help out in any way they can and build relationships with residents in the process. Each area will include a sign showing which team is helping out in that neighborhood.
An initial meeting was held for the public on Jan. 12, where many residents of the city showed up to learn about the program and volunteer to help.
Marson said community liaisons have been found representing neighborhoods and they will gather information to give to Felicia Oakes, Assistant Athletic Director for Academic Success and Community Engagement for BSC.
Oakes is in charge of organizing all the information from the forms completed by liaisons, building a data base of work that needs to be done and coordinating it with BSC Athletic Director Derrick Price and the athletic teams.
Teams have already been assigned areas of the city, so now it’s a matter of residents helping out to find out what is needed to be done and where, block by block.
Marson said the next meeting will provide updates on progress and hopefully see more residents come and volunteer to help to literally cover the city block by block to find residents who may need help.
“It may be cutting grass or a trash pickup,” Mason said when the program started, “elbow grease” work, and public works can help whenever they can, even providing paint for a porch if needed. “A lot of these folks just need a little bit of help.”
“It’s usually not a big money issue,” he said of the work needed done. “We have a lot residents who are elderly and alone and whose family don’t live here any more and the work at their home may be getting away from them.”
The students will perform some of those basic jobs, but nothing elaborate like a major house repair.
But, Marson said, those bigger jobs that need to be done can be brought to the city’s attention and agencies like CASE could get involved.
That is why CASE will be at the Feb., 23 meeting and it should provide the program with an overview of what resources CASE may have to help out.
“We will use all the resources we can get,” Marson said as the specific work that needs to be done is documented.
“We are asking for more folks to come and at least learn about what we are doing,” he said of the upcoming meeting.
Marson said it would be helpful to have more liaisons.
“We just want to assess and help,” he said, and learn what resources are available to do some of the work students don’t have the time or expertise to do.
Data collected can also help the city pinpoint problems that officials may not be aware of, he added.
Oakes said last month the program also fits in with BSC’s traditional mission as an HBCU (Historically Black College and Universities) school of community service.
“Community engagement is number one,” she said, and the outreach program is “about as good as it gets.”
“This ties in to who we are and what the city is.”
Not only that, Oakes said, most of the athletes are not from this area and it gives them a change to not only perform community service but to also get to know the community, and the residents.
“We have very young athletes from 28 states,” she said, and it would be good for them to build relationships and to have local people want to come see them play since their families are not here.
“It helps the city, the college, the sports teams, everybody,” Marson said, and it all takes teamwork to make it happen and to “build a culture of service.”
“A lot of these things won’t get fixed unless we as a community fix them,” he said.
The Feb. 23 meeting will be held at the Bluefield Arts Center at 6 p.m.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.