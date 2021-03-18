By GREG JORDAN
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD, Va. – A regional industrial park is getting its first tenant later this year when a locally-owned business making bait for fishing traps used in Louisiana starts production and creates 12 full-time jobs.
Bruneaux Bait, a manufacturer of eco-friendly crawfish and crab bait used in traps, will be establishing itself at the Bluestone Regional Business and Technology Park in Tazewell County. The company is the park's first tenant, according to an announcement Thursday from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA).
An up to $400,000 loan from VCEDA to the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority was closed recently to be used to finance site development, site grading, building construction, the installation and extension of utilities and other improvements to assist with the expansion of Bruneaux Bait and its location to the Bluestone.
“The Tazewell County IDA has been working for several years with Dr. Stephen Munsey, who is currently the sole proprietor of Bruneaux Bait, on planning for the expansion,” VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher said. “The project brings with it a projected $100,000 in private investment by the company and a projection of up to 12 full-time jobs within five years. VCEDA is pleased to assist in the project and is further pleased to see the Bluestone get its first tenant.”
Tazewell County IDA Chairman Kyle Hurt said that the IDA was excited by Bruneaux Bait's expansion and move into the Bluestone Technology Park.
"This company has been manufacturing baits in Tazewell County for several years and have decided to stay in Tazewell County by building a new facility in the Bluestone and hiring more people. How great it is to see a local business expand,” Hurt said.
In addition to crawfish and crab bait, the company has also made and sold lobster bait for use in the northeastern United States and southeastern Canada. Its primary customer base, however is in the Southeast. Bruneaux Bait has developed its formula in different markets, as well as a mass manufacturing and packaging system and cost-effective logistics to get raw materials and finished products to and from their destinations.
Previously, Munsey had been making the product in the basement of his veterinarian clinic in North Tazewell, Va. With the need for a larger facility, talks began with the Tazewell County IDA and VCEDA.
“This has truly been a team effort,” Munsey said. “Demand for our product has been growing so quickly and we contacted County Administrator Eric Young and the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority for their help. They did a fantastic job of lining up things and facilitated our project working through VCEDA which was very user friendly for us.”
Munsey said that site work for the project was finished Monday and he added the building is expected to arrive on site in early April.
