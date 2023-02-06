By George Bremer
Move over Olivia Manning. For at least three-and-a-half hours during Super Bowl LVII, Donna Kelce will be America’s most famous football mom.
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will become the first pair of brothers to oppose one another on the NFL’s biggest stage.
It’s the second Super Bowl appearance for Jason Kelce, who won it all with the Eagles following the 2017 regular season. Philadelphia advanced to this year’s game as the No. 1 seed in the NFC and dominated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the conference championship game.
Travis Kelce is making his third Super Bowl appearance in the past four years. The Chiefs beat the 49ers to win Super Bowl LIV after the 2019 season but fell to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a year later.
Kansas City was the No. 1 seed in the AFC and took a 23-20 decision against the Cincinnati Bengals in the conference championship game after an unnecessary roughness penalty set up the game-winning field goal with three seconds remaining.
The brothers host a weekly podcast – “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” – throughout the season, and Jason admitted after the NFC Championship Game he was hoping to make history with his younger sibling.
“Yup, I have a Kansas City sweatshirt that I will wear for the next three hours,” Jason told reporters in the postgame locker room in Philadelphia. “And that’s it for the rest of the year. Win or lose, I am done being a Chiefs fan in three hours.”
Jason Kelce, 35, is a five-time All-Pro and will make his 187th career start in the Super Bowl. It will be his 11th start in the postseason.
Travis Kelce, 33, is a four-time All-Pro with 10,344 career receiving yards and 69 touchdown receptions.
The brothers grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and overlapped for two years at the University of Cincinnati – where they played for current LSU head coach Brian Kelly.
Jason was drafted in the sixth round by the Eagles in 2011. Travis was a third-round pick by Kansas City two years later.
The Super Bowl will mark the fourth career meeting between the brothers. Kansas City won each of the previous three – 26-16 at Philadelphia in 2013, 27-20 at home in 2017 and 42-30 on the road again in 2021.
This one, of course, will be special.
“It’s going to be an amazing feeling playing against him,” Travis told reporters in Kansas City. “I respect everyone over there in the Eagles’ organization. You won’t see me talk too much trash because of how much I love my brother. But it’s going to be an emotional game for sure.”
Twin brothers Jason and Devin McCourty won Super Bowl LIII together with the New England Patriots following the 2018 season.
And Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh beat his brother Jim, then the head coach of the 49ers, in Super Bowl XLVII following the 2012 campaign.
But this will mark the first time brothers have ever squared off on the playing field in the big game.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has spent time with both Kelce boys, and he has a healthy respect for the family.
“Big brother probably protected Travis from doing some crazy things,” Reid told reporters in Kansas City. “He probably talked him from dropping off a ladder into raked-up leaves once or twice. Listen, they’re both at heart very competitive and compassionate is the biggest thing. They care and they care about people and they care about their game.”
