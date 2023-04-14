PRINCETON — Southern West Virginians having trouble with getting reliable broadband internet service are being urged to attend Region I meetings later this month which will allow them to share their concerns with state officials.
The Region I Planning & Development Council is inviting the public to attend a series of listening sessions for the West Virginia Office of Broadband’s Digital Equity (DE) and Broadband Equity, Access and Development (BEAD) Programs, according to public notice published in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Region I will document questions and concerns about the DE and BEAD programs as well as any other relevant broadband-related issues that should be conveyed to the state Office of Broadband.
“We’re trying to reach as many groups as possible,” said Kim Odle, executive assistant at Region I.
These groups include veterans, commissions on aging, people with disabilities and others having problems with getting broadband service.
“Our purpose is to go and listen,” she said. The information collected at the meetings will be forwarded to the state.
Digital Equity means that all individuals and communities have the information technology capacity needed for full participation in society, democracy and economy, according to a statement from the West Virginia Office of Broadband Digital Equity in the Mountain State. Digital inclusion efforts address three main areas: affordable internet, access to appropriate devices and digital skills training, which are basic necessities that millions of Americans do not possess.
A listening meeting will be held April 25 at the Monroe County Rescue Squad Building at 11 Pump Street in Union. The meeting will begin at 2 p.m.
A listening session is scheduled for April 26 at the Mercer County Commission courtroom in the Mercer County Courthouse in Princeton. The meeting begins at 10 a.m.
Another meeting will take place April 26 with the McDowell County Commission. The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. at the Old Armory Building on 600 Stewart Street in Welch.
“I would say that this is the infrastructure of the modern age,” said County Commissioner Greg Puckett. “Back in the day, it was all about the electrification of rural communities and getting highways with capacity. Broadband is literally the expansion of connectivity to the world and I think we have a serious inequity. Businesses and families won’t locate here if we don’t have connectivity. Hopefully, we’ll get a good turnout.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.