TAZEWELL, Va. — A major broadband boost in Tazewell, Russell, Buchanan and Dickenson counties is on its way.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday those counties, which make up the Cumberland Plateau Planning District, will receive $16.3 million, the lion’s share of $29.6 million in grants awarded to provide access to high-speed internet service.
Through a partnership with Point Broadband, the money to Cumberland Plateau will be used to construct 1,312 miles of fiber optic, providing access to 8,335 serviceable units, including 82 businesses.
“This is incredible news for our region,” said Del. James W. “Will” Morefield (R-Tazewell County). “I personally advocated for this funding and it could not have come at a better time. The past year has certainly been one of the most challenging times that most of us have ever experienced. The need for expanding broadband in Southwest Virginia could not be any greater. I will continue to make every effort to provide better access to broadband internet in Southwest Virginia.”
The funding is through the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI).
Administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), VATI provides targeted financial assistance to extend broadband service to areas that are currently unserved by a provider.
In his 2020 budget, Northam made an investment of nearly $50 million in VATI funding and an additional $15 million in fiscal year 2022 to maintain the level of funding.
“Now more than ever, we must ensure that Virginians in every part of our Commonwealth have access to reliable, high-speed internet,” Northam said. “With these grants, we will help bridge the digital divide in unserved communities and provide thousands of households and businesses with the connections they need to work, learn, and thrive.”
Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said Tuesday broadband expansion has been a “key priority to connect our unserved Virginians.”
“These grants will connect more than 11,000 households, businesses and community anchors to high-speed internet, allowing them important opportunities in education, work, and healthcare,” he said.
Projects were selected through a competitive process that evaluated each project for demonstrated need and benefit for the community, applicant readiness and capacity, and the cost and leverage of the proposed project. The level of funding awarded is based on the infrastructure needs in the project area.
Other recipients included Botetourt County and Lumos, $1.3 million; LENOWISCO Planning District Commission and Scott County Telephone Cooperative, $1.2 million; Northern Neck Planning District Commission and All Points Broadband, $10.3 million; and Mecklenburg County and EMPOWER Broadband, $449,381.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
