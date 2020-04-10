BLUEFIELD – The OB/GYN and Surgical Services Departments at Bluefield Regional Medical Center will be closed April 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital officials announced Friday.
"Due to the unprecedented negative impact resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Princeton Community Hospital’s Board of Directors directed the closure of the OB/GYN and Surgical Services Departments at Bluefield Regional Medical Center effective April 30, 2020," according to an announcement issued late Friday afternoon.
Princeton Community Hospital will make every effort to accommodate the needs of the physicians and patients impacted by this decision, according to the press release.
“The volatile landscape in healthcare has never been more negatively impacted than the destruction seen from COVID-19. Efforts to mitigate long-term impacts on the overall healthcare provided in our region require immediate steps to ensure the integrity of our system,” PCH CEO Jeffrey E. Lilley said.
"This is a permanent move based on the current healthcare landscape," Lilley said. "We can't predict what things will look like moving forward."
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
