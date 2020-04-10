BLUEFIELD – The OB/GYN and Surgical Services Departments at Bluefield Regional Medical Center will be closed April 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital officials announced Friday.
"Due to the unprecedented negative impact resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Princeton Community Hospital’s Board of Directors directed the closure of the OB/GYN and Surgical Services Departments at Bluefield Regional Medical Center effective April 30, 2020," according to an announcement issued late Friday afternoon.
Princeton Community Hospital will make every effort to accommodate the needs of the physicians and patients impacted by this decision, according to the press release.
“The volatile landscape in healthcare has never been more negatively impacted than the destruction seen from COVID-19. Efforts to mitigate long-term impacts on the overall healthcare provided in our region require immediate steps to ensure the integrity of our system,” PCH CEO Jeffrey E. Lilley said.
Lilley was asked whether the closures would be permanent.
"Because the healthcare landscape is ever changing, we can’t make that decision. We made this decision now based on what we see that impacts us, we don’t know completely how COVID–19 will impact us moving forward," Lilley later replied.
In a communication from BRMC's Human Resources (HR) Department to the hospital's employees, reasons were given for the pending closures.
"Bluefield Regional Medical Center (BRMC), like many other healthcare facilities, has seen a decreased volume of patients throughout the hospital and physician office clinics, inpatient units, OB, and especially the OR," according to the HR Department's message. "Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic and its unprecedented negative impact on BRMC, including the state directive to cease all elective surgeries, has led to difficult decisions as the current scope of our operations is no longer viable. We are saddened to announce BRMC will cease operations of the OB/GYN, Nursery, Surgical Services departments, and anatomic pathology lab as of the end of this month – that is, no later than April 30, 2020."
Affected employees are being encouraged to apply if there are any other open positions at BRMC.
"In addition, Human Resources will support employee efforts to apply for unemployment and/or positions at any other hospital," according to the department's statement. "We know employees will have many questions as this unfolds. However, Human Resources will make every effort to get answers for employees as quickly as possible and support everyone through this most difficult transition."
The number of employees who will be impacted by the departments' closure was not immediately available Friday.
Princeton Community Hospital officially acquired BRMC and its associated ancillary healthcare operations in October 2019.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.