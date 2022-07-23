Bristol, Tennessee native Joan Edwards Eller has done it all when it comes to public service jobs and service to her community, and now she adds the title of published author to her list of job titles.
Eller was born and raised in Bristol and has lived there her whole life.
Eller said that she worked at her local hospital while she was still in high school, and she continued to work that position until her graduation from Tennessee High School.
She enrolled in a Licensed Practical Nurse (LNP) program after her high school graduation and continued to work in that same hospital after completing it.
“I started as a clerk for the hospital, and then I worked as a nurse for five years,” explained Eller.
This was just the beginning of her service to the community, and it was where she really understood that she just wanted to help people. She tried to think of other ways to be of service in her community.
“I wanted something else, and considered other options,” said Eller.
It was at her hospital job that she got the idea to apply and become a police officer for the city of Bristol in Tennessee.
“As I was giving his medications, one of my patients started up a conversation about retiring,” said Eller. “I asked him what was he retiring from, and he told me he was a detective at the Bristol Police Department.”
With the information given to her by this detective, she then followed his advice and applied and got the job.
She would then go on to work as a police officer for almost 20 years until her retirement in 1999 for health reasons.
She also gained several higher-education degrees throughout her life and during her career.
According to her book’s ‘About the Author’ description, she got an Associate’s Degree in Law Enforcement, a Bachelor’s Degree in Business, and a Master’s degree in Management.
Also, during her time as an officer, she cross-trained as a firefighter and an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).
“It took a while before I knew I was in the right job. I knew I wanted to help people,” Eller expressed. “It took me a while to realize that it really didn’t matter what public job it was, I just wanted to help people.”
At the end of her career, she worked as the deputy coroner for Sullivan County.
“My favorite job was actually working as a firefighter,” Eller added about her time in law enforcement.
She says that was her favorite because of the job itself and the people she got to work with.
“It is still serving the public, and helping to save lives,” Eller explained. “The firefighters I worked with were awesome.”
She also added, “A different setting, but the same outcome. I think I needed the change of pace, to see for myself the other aspects of the many first responder jobs.”
Because Eller worked as an officer, a firefighter, and EMT, she saw many disturbing things that many law enforcement officers often come across, so that was where she took inspiration for her book from.
“My time in law enforcement and the stories I heard from other officers was what I based my book’s topic and genre,” said Eller.
Eller added, “I leaned heavily on the knowledge I had gained through the years.”
Eller’s book “Sea of Darkness” is a horror novel that follows a teenage serial killer’s life, murders, and the effect those murders have on him.
Her book is different in the way that it shows the killer’s relating to other people he encounters in life.
“It really fascinates me to try to think like a criminal. I think that they are a product of their environment, both past and present; but also what they are thinking at the time they commit their crimes, or murder in this case,” said Eller.
She added that she wanted her book to be a bit different in the way that it focused on the killer rather than the police.
“I wanted to write about a killer. Not Police chasing him. Just him. What he does. How he thinks. How he survives,” said Eller.
Eller added that she wanted to write about what “killer’s actually do and say.”
She said that it interests her to think about the different reasons criminals come up with in order to rationalize their crimes.
“Sometimes, I have found, they do not use anything from their past to commit a crime, as some have no history of abuse in their background,” said Eller. “I think it depends on what they think they need at that particular moment.”
Eller had many favorite parts of the book but said that an interaction between the killer and his friends was her favorite.
“My favorite part of the book is when Bruce gets to introduce two of his friends to each other,” Eller explained.
She added more about this interaction, but to avoid spoilers, it will be left to just this scene.
While Eller did spend the majority of her life working in service and law enforcement, she did mention that writing was something she had always been intrigued by.
“I had always been interested in writing. My high school English teacher encouraged me, and always said, ‘Write about what you know,’” said Eller.
Eller mentioned that she never actually set out to write a novel, but one day she just ended up starting her book.
“I just sat down one day and started writing,” said Eller.
Eller describes that writing a novel is something that makes having an interesting idea about something even better.
“It seems a little different, when you have an idea in your head, and when you write it out,” Eller explained. “Somehow, along the way, it seems better written down, than it did when it was in your head.”
Eller hopes that readers will get more information on things that may not be paid attention to enough.
“I hope to show insight into the mind of a killer. Sometimes that is overlooked. They are just like the rest of us, but have an excessive, sometimes compulsory, need to break the law, with the end result, being self gratification,” she said
She also felt that writing her book gave her something that would have people remembering her by forever.
“I believe there is a desire in all of us to leave something of ourselves behind. A desire to never be forgotten,” said Eller.
Eller did have challenges writing her book, but the one she noted as the hardest was figuring out how to finish the book.
“The hardest part was the ending. I had no idea how to end the book,” she said.
Though, just like when she first started her book, she said she “just started writing” and that “the ending came naturally.”
She also added that she cried the entire time she wrote the ending.
Eller says that her family supported her through the whole process and everything she’s ever done. She is especially close to her daughter and commented on the support she shows her.
“She is always supportive of me whatever I do, and I appreciate her wisdom,” said Eller. “She helps to guide me in the right direction.”
Writing is also not Eller’s only hobby now that she is retired. She is also does genealogy in her free time.
She was very interested in her family and learning new things, and this created the hobby for her.
“I like doing all the research and paperwork. I have found out things about my family tree no one knew about. I like to find answers to things, and doing the research,” Eller said.
Eller really loved writing her book, and her husband even commented on how proud of her she was. He also said he was proud of her.
She is currently writing another novel; however, it will be completely different from “Sea of Darkness.”
“I have actually started writing another book. I am currently chapter nine right now,” Eller said.
Eller also said that her new book will take place in Russia at the time that Vladimir Ilʹich Lenin was taking over the Soviet Union.
“Sea of darkness” is available through amazon and the Barnes and Noble website for purchase.
