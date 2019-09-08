BLUEFIELD — Blues fans enjoyed the music and atmosphere at the 5th annual Bluefield Blues Festival, on Saturday.
At the annual event, one lucky guest had the chance to win a drawing for a 2018 Buick Cascada. The winner, Karen Mars, of Bluefield, Va., can now call the car, dubbed the “Granada Cascada” due to the fundraiser being the effort of the Granada theatre fund, her own.
“We had tickets sold all the way in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. One of our very own local people won that beautiful new car,” Julie Hurley, with the Granada Theatre effort, said.
With raffle tickets costing $100, 1000 tickets were sold, totaling in $100,000. The Shott Foundation then matched the funds raised to continue the theatre effort. According to Julie Hurley, with the Granada Fund, the Granada is the last remaining Bluefield theatre of five.
The festival is, “Put together to bring people from the community out,” according to Michelle Cole, “It brings people downtown.”
Not only do guests get to enjoy the live music of the event but they also get the chance to see the revitalization in the area, according to Cole. With establishments such as restaurants, shops, and more, Cole said, “Bluefield is on the rebound.”
Announced at the event, was the headliner for next year’s Blues Fest. According to Bob Campion, with the Blues Fest committee, the 2020 Blues Fest headliner is set to be Samantha Fish.
Live music at the event included performances by the Tommy Cox Blues Band, the Billy Crawford Band, Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillin’, Packrats Smokehouse, and Nikki Hall.
Enjoying their first event in Bluefield, Harvey and Duffy, from Blacksburg, Va., traveled specifically for the blues event.
“There’s a lot of good music,” Harvey said.
At the event, hundreds of blues fans enjoyed the music, camaraderie, and food and beverage vendors. Also available, a VIP section, which allowed VIP guests to enjoy food and air conditioning from the summer heat.
