WELCH — The FBI is now assisting the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department with its investigation into the discovery of human remains that were found in June near Berwind Lake.
“We did invite the FBI to come down and they located more stuff,” McDowell County Chief Deputy James E. Muncy Jr., said Friday. “We appreciate them coming and aiding.”
According to Muncy, the FBI is still aiding in the investigation.
As for the identity of the skeletal remains, Muncy said, “We’re still waiting on the medical examiner.”
After their discovery, the remains were sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston West Virginia which has yet to release information regarding the identity, according to Muncy.
The remains were found in the War area of Bearwallow Hollow, on top of a mountain near Berwind Lake, roughly two miles from Buchanan County.
“They were out of the water, on top of a mountain near the lake,” Muncy said in a previous statement.
Upon their discovery, the sheriff’s office did determine that the remains were human, but gender could not be determined. Deputies determined the remains to be recent and not historical, according to a previous statement by Muncy.
According to the FBI’s website, items they investigate include civil rights, counterintelligence, cybercrime, organized crime, public corruption, terrorism, violent crime, white-collar crime, and weapons of mass destruction.
Regarding how the general public can assist in the investigation, Muncy said that those with information can call McDowell County 911 or the Sheriff’s Department at 304-436-8522.
