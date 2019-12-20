BLUEFIELD — Long weeks of fundraising, shopping and planning resulted in excitement and smiles, for many children now know they will have a Merry Christmas thanks to the Community Christmas Tree.
The 102nd Community Christmas Tree Party, sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, was held at the Bluefield State College Student Union. Generous donors and volunteers made the party, also known as Little Jimmie, a success. A new venue was needed when the party’s former location, the Herb Sims Center on Stadium Drive, was leased by the city of Bluefield to Bluefield College.
Bluefield College was happy to work with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, but the space needed for the party and gift bag distribution was no longer available. Bluefield State offered the student union facilities for the Community Christmas Tree Party.
“Bluefield State has been welcoming,” Editor Samantha Perry said before the party got underway. “We have a new home.”
In the downstairs recreation area, numbered red gift bags were lined up and waiting for their recipients. Members of the East River Street Rods were ready to help direct the guests and help families carry the bags. Its members also helped shop for the toys going into the bags. The club’s president, Jack Necessary, said East River Street Rods has been helping with the Community Christmas Tree for more than 25 years. Sometimes they take time to be kids again when they try out the remote-control cars.
“We just enjoy it,” Necessary said. “We do this for the kids. We just enjoy the shopping end of it and this end. The kids are our future.”
Street rod members Larry Gilmore, Jacky Jennings and Wayne Thomas took a few minutes to relax before the distribution got underway.
“We watch the doors and help them get in and out,” Gilmore said.
“Love it, we just love doing it,” Jennings added.
“We like to do it for the kids who don’t have anything,” Gilmore stated. “This right here is a really good thing. We see the smiles on the little kids. They hug you and thank you.”
Young athletes from Bluefield High School helped by retrieving gift bags and helping families carry gift bags to their waiting cars. Helping for Little Jimmie was a way to give back to the community and set a good example for the children.
“It’s good to help around the community and help out those who don’t have a lot,” student Kaulin Parris said.
Senior Cadem Fuller said most of the children saw the Bluefield High players on the football field or basketball court. Thursday’s party was a chance for the kids to see that athletes do more than play ball.
“It really helps the community and the people who don’t have enough,” Fuller stated. “These kids are going to be on the basketball court some day. And we’re all family, the whole community.”
Coach Buster Large Jr. said Little Jimmie was “one of the nicest events” the teams like to attend, plus it helps the Bluefield community. The classic picture of a young girl comforting a little boy named Jimmie when he finds his stocking empty on Christmas morning says why the party is worth the effort.
Assistant Basketball Coach Tony Webster added that participating in the Little Jimmie party helps build a lot of character. Coach Fred Simon, who coaches the Beavers football team, said the football players came Wednesday to help unload the truck as well as help distribute the presents.
Volunteers were getting ready to accept the gift bag tickets and dispatch runners to get the presents. Irene Fuller of Bluefield, who said she’s helped with Little Jimmie for about 10 years, said she keeps coming back because of the children.
“Some of them don’t have anything,” she said. “Kids are precious. They’re our future, so we help them as much as we can.”
Another volunteer, Deb Halsey-Hunter, was checking last-minute preparations.
“It’s all going to be good,” she predicted. “We’ve always worked through hurdles and we’ve overcome.”
Deb went to greet longtime volunteer Delores French, who estimated that she’s been helping with Little Jimmie since at least 2004. She had been worried that she wouldn’t be able to help with this year’s party.
“I enjoy it, and I’m just glad God blessed me to come through all the years,” she said.
Charlie Cole of Cole Harley-Davidson, whose company transported toys to Bluefield State, said about 400 gift bags were prepared for this year’s party. He started helping with Little Jimmie years ago when the late Tom Colley, executive editor of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, invited him to do so.
“I didn’t know it at the time, but it was a lifetime commitment,” Cole recalled. Now many members of his family are among the Little Jimmie volunteers.
Families waited upstairs in the William E. Hebert Art Gallery and Lounge while local musicians Bill Archer and Karl Miller performed favorite holiday songs. Even Santa Claus himself took time off his busy schedule to stop and say hello to the children.
After the final preparations were finished, about 15 recipients at a time went downstairs to the recreation area where they presented their tickets and received their gift bags. Volunteers from Bluefield High School’s sports teams and the East River Street Rods helped visitors get the gift bags to their waiting cars. Children left smiling as they eagerly carried or peeked at their Christmas gifts.
Tiffany Asbury of Bluefield thanked the donors and volunteers for making the Community Christmas Tree possible.
“I really, really appreciate it,” she said while waiting for the distribution to begin. “They don’t understand how much it really helps us.”
Volunteers helped families carry the gift bags filled with toys, cold-weather gear, food and more to the student union’s parking lot. The people taking Christmas presents home thanked the donors and volunteers for their efforts.
“It’s a blessing,” one woman said as she carried a gift bag. “Without this, it would be very, very hard.”
“Thank you for making kids happy,” another woman added as she headed home.
Contributions to the Community Christmas Tree continued to arrive Thursday, and donations are still being accepted. Another $6,350 was needed to reach this year’s $40,000 goal. Anyone who wants to contribute can send their checks to Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield WV 24701 or drop them off at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph office at 928 Bluefield Avenue.
Beginning balance . . . $32,685.18
• In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Thompson by Smokey and Diane Shott ... $100.00
• In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Shott Jr. by Smokey and Diane Shott ... $100.00
• Anonymous ... $25.00
• In memory of Evonda ... $40.00
• Amalgamated Local 82647 ... 300.00
• In honor of our grand-parents and great-grandfather by Isasabella and Dominic Disibbio ... $50.00
• Ian and Declan ... $50.00
• In memory of my dad, Paul Lightfoot by Mark Lightfoot ... $50.00
• George and Sylvia Oster ... $50.00
• Bayleigh Duvall ... $50.00
• CLCL ... $100.00
• Romano family ... $50.00
Daily Total . . . $965.00
Ending balance: . . . $33,650.18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.