PRINCETON — A bridge dedication ceremony will be conducted in June to honor the life of a Mercer County citizen who served his community both as a firefighter and an emergency services director.
A dedication ceremony will be conducted June 28 at 11 a.m. to name a Spanishburg-area bridge after the late Tim Farley, according to County Commissioner Bill Archer. The bridge is located near Farley’s home at the intersection of Gardner Road and Route 19.
Farley, who was Mercer County Emergency Services Director and Chief of the Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department, died, Jan. 23, 2021.
When COVID-19 reached Mercer County, Farley played a crucial role in making sure local clinics, hospitals and the Mercer County Health Department had personal protection equipment (PPE) and other supplies they needed in order to protect themselves while treating the sick.
In December 2021, Farley was honored posthumously by being named one of 2021 honorees receiving the West Virginia Freedom Award.
Started in 2020, the awards recognize emergency officials in six categories: lifesaving, innovation, teamwork, perseverance, leadership and lifetime achievement. Farley was presented the award in the lifesaving category.
Delegate Marty Gearheart R-Mercer, sponsored the bill needed to have the bridge named in Farley’s honor. The bill was introduced last year, but it did not pass.
“This year we were blessed to get it through,” Archer said.
