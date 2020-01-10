ROCK — A bridge notorious for flooding complications is being replaced with a state of the art substitute to avoid further difficulties.
For years a bridge off of Rock River Road, often called Low Water Bridge, has plagued residents with hardships. Now as this bridge is being replaced residents are ecstatic for the improvements.
“This new bridge is a blessing. When the old bridge was flooded you couldn’t get out,” Rock resident Misti Williams said.
Though the new bridge hasn’t been opened to through traffic yet the residents can already see the great improvements. With the old bridge still currently in use next to the new addition, it is easy to see that the new bridge will easily outdo Low Water Bridge.
According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation employee Brad Matthews, the new bridge is roughly 20 feet off of the water. Matthews also stated that the beams of the bridge are 101 feet long.
“It’s about 20 feet off the water where this one [Low Water Bridge] is actually in the water,” Matthews said.
Each beam weighs a total of 44 tons each, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, these are the largest beams that the District 10 employees have ever set. District 10 consists of McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh and Wyoming Counties.
“The river will be able to flow, people over there won’t have to go all the way around to get out, they can just come out this way. It will definitely help them,” Matthews said.
Matthews explained how during times of flooding the residents were forced to travel across Black Oak Mountain rather than via Rock River Road. This route is not only much longer than the Low Water Bridge route but it’s also a narrow roadway, according to Williams.
“The way we have to go out when the bridge is flooded is across Black Oak Mountain and it’s just a small one-lane road. Near the end it’s like a washboard,” Williams said.
Due to the old bridge being just barely above the waterline it quite often was flooded over. Not only was this an inconvenience to residents but it also interrupted daily life.
“When my kids were little they’d have to miss days of school when the bridge would flood,” Williams said.
Other issues that residents faced included the obstacle of people fishing on the sides of Low Water Bridge. Not only was the bridge low but also narrow, which left little room for travel with fishermen on the sides.
According to Williams, this resulted in a lot of drama and tension as she and other residents were stalled in passage until people moved from the bridge.
Low Water Bridge proved to be a point of many dilemmas. The low concrete bridge was not able to support mass amount of weight which was proven as it collapsed when a large truck drove across it, Williams said.
“A concrete truck actually came across and it collapsed with the truck on it. That was probably three years ago. With the new bridge I don’t see them having these problems though,” Williams said.
Employees of WVDOT are currently working on the bridge to add guard rails and lay concrete. The finish date of the bridge is unclear at this time.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
