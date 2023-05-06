CAMP CREEK — The West Virginia Parkways Authority will begin construction on an Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement project at mile marker 16.93 northbound near the Bluestone Travel Plaza in Mercer County beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 7.
The project is scheduled to be completed by 8 a.m. Saturday, May 13. This project will utilize concrete deck panels fabricated off-site to greatly speed up construction and minimize inconvenience to the traveling public, according to Jeff Miller, executive director of the Parkways Authority.
“Due to the volume of traffic the West Virginia Turnpike has daily, it is imperative that disruption of traffic is always as minimal as possible,” Miller said.
Construction is expected to take seven days using the ABC method as opposed to up to six months for conventional on-site construction.
“The contractors work 24-7 for those seven days,” Miller said. “It’s pretty impressive.”
During construction one lane of travel will be open with a 16-foot lane restriction. Motorists should plan for delays during peak traffic hours.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
