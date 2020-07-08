NEW RIVER GORGE — One of West Virginia’s largest gatherings has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bridge Day Commission announced Wednesday it was canceling Bridge Day, which was scheduled for October 17, 2020, due to uncertainty around the safety of mass gatherings.
“We know that this is an enormous disappointment, but this is not a decision that has been taken lightly. This is one of the few times in 40 years that Bridge Day will not take place,” said Bridge Day Commission Chair Becky Sullivan. “However, we are in uncharted territory, and we are working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation. The uncertainty we are facing makes the probability of factors outside of our control forcing us to cancel the event at the last minute much higher. We based this decision on the facts as we know them and, more importantly, based on our responsibility and care for our community.”
Bridge Day is West Virginia’s largest single-day festival and one of the largest extreme sports events in the world, a press release announcing the cancellation said. Approximately 100,000 people attend Bridge Day each year. In previous years, more than 300 BASE jumpers from over 33 states participated in the event as well as 300-plus rappellers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.