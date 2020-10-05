PRINCETON — Barring any unforeseen delays, a roadway that serves many local residents was scheduled to reopen for traffic Saturday after the state Department of Highways finished building a replacement for a bridge and sliding it into place.
The Brick Street Bridge near CMS Inc. was closed Sept. 28 so it could be replaced, and the work is scheduled to be completed by today.
“Right now, they’ve said it would take five to at most seven days to get it done,” Princeton City Manager Mike Webb said Wednesday. “They’re shooting for five, which would be Friday. I fully expect it to be open for the public on Saturday.”
Replacing the Brick Street Bridge was a decision that was made by the state Department of Highways (DOH) after a normal inspection, he said. Once the new bridge is ready, it will be slid into the place the old span once occupied.
The work that went into replacing the bridge required the DOH to close Brick Street to through traffic. Brick Street is used by many local motorists because it connects from the Athens Crossroads near Grants Supermarket to Stafford Drive.
Drivers have been using a detour until the work is completed. Some take North Wickham Avenue to Thorn Street, then come back on South 7th Street or Bee Street in order to return to Stafford Drive, Webb said.
