BLUEFIELD — Those affected by breast cancer, and breast cancer awareness supporters, are welcome to attend the free Color Fun Run/Walk for Breast Cancer on October 8.
The walk, held by Bluefield Regional Medical Center, is set to take place at Bluefield City Park from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the walk is not competitive and seeks to raise awareness as well as camaraderie. Guests will also have the option to visit the vendors as well as free health screenings.
“Our program is designed to support a healthy mind, body, and spirit for women and the families they care for. I am excited to be able to coordinate events like this for women in our area. However, this event is not only for women but for anyone interested in gaining knowledge on living a healthy lifestyle. Although October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month, the Color Run will raise awareness for all cancers and honor survivors,” Sherri Cox, BRMC Community Outreach Coordinator, said in a release.
According to the release, the first 200 adults to register will receive a pair of sunglasses, a t-shirt, and a bandana. Guests will also receive refreshments and the chance for many door prizes. Guests are asked to register from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. as the walk will begin at 6. Regardless of the weather conditions, the walk will be held.
“With this being our first hospital joint venture we would love to have teams participate in the Color Fun Run. All area schools, colleges, church, and civic organizations and businesses are welcome to walk as a team,” Heather Poff, Princeton Community Hospital Director of Human Resources, said in the release.
After the walk, Dr. David Mullins will be speaking on the topic of breast cancer.
Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
