BLUEFIELD — Cancer survivors, supporters and members of the Bluefield Regional Medical Center and Princeton Community Hospital enjoyed the second annual “Pink is My Power Color” Color Fun Run for Breast Cancer Awareness, on Tuesday.
The run marks the first event since the two hospitals have merged together. With both sides looking forward to the future, positivity filled the event.
“The reason we’re here is very important to us. We want to make a measurable difference in the lives of the people in our community,” Administration VP Operations of BRMC, Tim Bess, said, “This is a good way for us to stand up and say that this is important to us.”
The acquisition of Bluefield Regional by Princeton Community was approved and in effect as of October 1. The Bluefield hospital is now a subsidiary of PCH.
“This is an opportunity for us, we really just are in the very, very early stages of this change, on October 1. We’re working together in a lot of different areas and in a lot of different ways,” CEO of PCH and BRMC, Jeff Lilly, said.
At the run, participants enjoyed being covered in colored pigment, as well as supporting breast cancer awareness.
“This is an event that we can all come together on. We all support for the same reasons and be able to make a difference. It’s critically important to our communities and to our hospitals to be able to support things like this. We look forward to being able to do this as we go forward here in Mercer County,” Lilly said.
After guests walked or ran the race through Lotito Park, door prizes were given away to participants. General surgeon of Princeton Community Hospital, Dr. David Mullins, also spoke at the event giving guests information on cancer care.
Mullins spoke on the importance of mammograms for women’s health as well as the importance of accessibility to these screenings. Women that lack health insurance have the possibility of receiving payment help for mammograms.
“There should be no reason a woman can’t do that,” Mullins said of mammograms.
Though the event was targeted toward breast cancer awareness, survivors of all cancers were recognized. With the variety of cancers claiming so many lives, the two hospitals are seeking to raise awareness as a combined entity.
“When cancer steals the life of someone you love there are no words,” Sherri Cox, Community Outreach Coordinator of BRMC, said, “It made me feel so small in such a big fight.”
Cox expressed the importance of both men and women undergoing testing for cancer. This testing includes mammograms, blood work and colonoscopies.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
