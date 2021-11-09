BRAMWELL — Annual tours of historic Town of Bramwell homes constructed by coalfield millionaires is resuming in mid-December after a two-year absence due to COVID, the Bramwell Theatre Corporation announced this week.
The Holiday tour of Historic Homes will take place Saturday, Dec. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m., according to Skip Crane, a member of the Bramwell Theater Corporation.
“Come visit our decorated Victorian Town,” he said.
Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased at the Presbyterian Church in the town center after 4 p.m.
“This is a self-guided tour, so come early as the homes close promptly at 8 p.m.,” Crane said. “Masks will be distributed if you do not have you own. Due to being confined in small spaces, and with several of our homeowners having underlying medical conditions, we are asking our visitors to mask up inside each home.”
Crane encouraged visitors to explore the town during their Dec. 11 visit.
“Come early as we have decorated not only our homes, but our beautiful town as well,” he said. “Main Street now features a tremendous food line-up: Casa Familia, The Honeycomb Cafe and the Historic Corner Shoppe and Soda Fountain. Plus the Historic Train Depot and The Blue Moon Gift Shoppe will be open for some fun shopping.”
The Bramwell Theatre Corporation recently printed the book “Bramwell’s Golden Years, the Homes and History of Bramwell, W.Va.” by photographer Hal Brainerd and local historian Elizabeth L. “Betty” Goins. The book is $25 apiece.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
