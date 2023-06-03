Some of the most beautiful homes in Bramwell will once again open their doors for tours on Saturday, June 10.
The Bramwell Theater Corporation will present the Annual Spring Tour of Historic Homes from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Skip Crane, one of the event organizers, said the cost will be $20 and tickets can be purchased online or just before the tour starting at 1 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church. Online ticket holders must check in at the church and those tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
“Our quaint Victorian town will showcase our beautiful privately owned homes plus an array of lunch spots, shopping venues, museum, and various musicians at the homes,” Crane said. “Come early so you’ll have enough time as the private homes close promptly at 5 p.m.”
Bramwell has historically been known as the Town of Millionaires because during the boom of the coal industry in the late 1800s many coal barons built homes and lived there, with Bramwell at one time having the most millionaires per capita than any municipality in the country.
According to the town, Bramwell’s well-preserved historic houses remain beautiful with the original ornate woodwork, leaded and stained-glass windows, slate, copper and tile roofs, indoor swimming pools, ballrooms, fancy parlors, wide porches, turrets and gables, guest houses, dumbwaiters and even central vacuum-cleaning systems.
For more information call 304-248-8381.
