BRAMWELL — The Bramwell Police Department is starting a new Explorers Club starting 10 a.m. today at the Bramwell Fire Department.
Working with Community Connections, the Explorers program will have activities for area children, Police Chief Butch Worley said. The club will be held every Saturday morning for six weeks until Nov. 9.
“We’ll have a different lesson, a different book to read from each week and we’ll have a professional from the field come and speak to the children. We’ll have a medical professional come to speak to the children about drugs. We’ll have K-9s from fire departments and police departments on two different occasions,” Worley said.
The Explorers Club is free, and children do not have to register. Snacks and gifts for the children will be provided.
