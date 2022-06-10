BRAMWELL — The Bramwell Theatre Corporation will be hosting its annual Holiday Tour of Historic Homes in Bramwell this Saturday.
This year the tours will be from 2 to 5 p.m., and tickets are $20 each, organizers said.
Tickets may be purchased at the Presbyterian Church in Bramwell after 1 p.m. Saturday.
The tour is self guided, so visitors are urged to come early because the homes will be closed promptly at 5 p.m.
“Feel free to ‘mask up’ inside if you will be more comfortable,” said Skip Crane, a member of the theatre corporation.
Restaurants on Main Street including Casa Familia, the Honeycomb Cafe and the Corner Shoppe will be open along with Bramwell’s historic train depot and the Blue Moon Gift Shop.
Copies of the book “Bramwell’s Golden Years: The Homes and History of Bramwell, W.Va.” will be available for $25. The book features exterior and interior photos of Bramwell’s historic home taken by photographer Hal Brainerd and descriptions provided by local historian Elizabeth L. “Betty” Goins.
The book will be on sale in from of the Bramwell Theatre on Main Street.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.