BLUEFIELD — Christmas is still months away, but local police are hoping that raffling off three firearms will raise enough money to give children in need a much needed Shop with a Cop experience this year.
The Bluefield, WV Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) still has tickets for a gun raffle which started earlier this year only to be delayed when municipalities as well as businesses started taking precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers hope to sell 500 tickets for $20 apiece, and tickets are still available, according to Kevin Fleming, administrative assistant to Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow.
Each raffle ticket offers the chance to win one of three firearms. These firearms include a Custom Blue Line AR-15 by Nicegunz Tactical in Princeton, a Glock 43X pistol, and a Rock Island Armory VR80 mag fed 12-gauge shotgun.
The drawings will be on Sept. 30, Fleming said.
“We have about 300 tickets that are still available,” he added. “The big adjustment we made some online payment options. We’ll fill out the ticket here, put their name in the ticket and go from there.”
The FOP hopes to raise enough money for its annual Shop with a Cop program, which helps children fulfill Christmas wishes for themselves and their families. With many families facing financial hardships because of shutdowns and cutbacks in hours caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for the program could be even greater this year.
“Imagine how bad it’s going to be this year,” Fleming said. “Hopefully, we’ll give back to the community that’s been so good to us.”
As with any firearm transaction, raffle winners must be 21 years of age in order to participate and legally able to own a firearm, Fleming said. Winners will complete the necessary paperwork and undergo a background check at Nicegunz Tactical.
“Out-of-area winners will pay an additional $50 shipping fee and we will ship the gun to a FFL (Federal Firearms License business) of your choice, and you will be required to do the same paperwork and complete a background check,” according to a FOP statement outlining the raffle’s requirements. “Anyone not able pass the background check will forfeit the firearm and we will draw again for an alternate winner.”
Raffle tickets can be purchased in person at: the Bluefield WV Police Department; Goins Gas & Produce in Bluefield; Mountain Heritage Archery in Princeton; the Fraternal Order of Police 80; and Nicegunz Tactical in Princeton.
Tickets can be purchased through online methods. These include going online to Venmo and using Mercer FOP. Another is Cash App using $MercerFop. Both online payment methods require the buyer’s full name, address and phone number.
Fleming said that plush replicas of K-9s Thor, Maverick, Ace and Gregor are still available for $20 piece. Proceeds from these sales are used to help pay veterinary bills, purchase food, and cover other expenses for the police canines.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.