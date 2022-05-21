PRINCETON — The Mountain Dominion District of the Boy Scouts of America held their annual Awards Dinner at the First United Methodist Church in Princeton on May 7, 2022. Several volunteers were recognized for their service to the youth of our surrounding communities.
Mr. Phillip Ball, Mountain Dominion District Chair, received the Silver Beaver Award. The Silver Beaver Award is a council-level distinguished service award recognizing adult leaders who have made an impact on the lives of youth through service given to the council and performing community service through hard work, self-sacrifice, dedication, and many years of service.
Mr. Thomas Kozikowski, Mountain Dominion District Commissioner, received the Distinguished Commissioner Service Award. This is the highest recognition that can be given to a commissioner who has consistently engaged in distinguished and exceptional commissioner service resulting in significant, positive impact to youth, units, and a district and/or council.
Mr. Jason Anderson, Assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 1 in Princeton received the District Award of Merit. This award is the highest award that can be given to a Scouter at the District level. The District Award of Merit is awarded by a District to volunteers who display outstanding service to youth in the District.
Several adult leaders received the BSA Veteran Award that recognizes individual members for tenure in Scouting. Mr. Don Bury of Troop 14 in Bluefield was recognized for 30 years in Scouting. Mrs. Pat Hartley of Troop 14 in Bluefield was recognized for 45 years in Scouting. Mr. David Emanual of Princeton was recognized for 55 years in Scouting. Mr. Charlie Troup of Troop 14 in Bluefield was recognized for an incredible 70 years in Scouting!
If you would like to begin your adventure in Scouting, please contact Mountain Dominion District Director Trey Aliff (304) 308-0405 Johnny.Aliff@Scouting.org
