BASTIAN, Va. — A Bland County camp which has been hosting Boy Scout events and generations of Boy Scouts for decades is now up for sale by the Buckskin Council, BSA.
Camp Roland, located near Bastian, Va., is set to be sold after serving the Boy Scouts of America for about 90 years, according to Dan Trent, program chair, Mountain Dominion District, BSA.
“According to research performed by Ed Evans, long time Scouter and supporter of Camp Roland, the first “official” camp was held at Camp Roland Collar in June of 1933,” Trent said. “In the 90 years since, thousands of Scouts have participated in camporees and countless other events, learned leadership skills, and developed lifelong friendships at the beloved camp. Hundreds of volunteers have devoted countless hours to building and maintaining the camp.”
Many area businesses have also contributed to Camp Roland over the years, Trent said. The camp’s dining hall was sponsored by the Jewell Ridge Coal Company in 1948. The Bluefield Kiwanis Club built a large recreation lodge in 1949. The Welch Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs, Welch Troops 9 and 66, and a few anonymous donors built several Adirondack type shelters in the forest beyond the dining hall. The Bluefield Lions Club build a hospital lodge and there were many supporters for the swimming pool built in the early 1950’s.
“Perhaps the last event for older Scouts was held last weekend, July 13-15, 2023 with seven Troops, and dozens of Scouts and adult leaders participating in the annual Merit Badge-O-Ree,” Trent said. “Many merit badge classes were earned at this 72-hour camp. The final event, a Cub Scout Family Camp, is set for this weekend, July 22-23, 2023. This is a very sad end to a nearly century-long adventure.”
Scout Executive Jeffrey Purdy of the Buckskin Council, BSA, said there were several factors behind the decision to put Camp Roland up for sale. First, several Boy Scout councils have merged since 1970.
“Each one brought in one or more Scout camps through the mergers,” he said. “There have been six or seven camps we’ve been responsible for.”
“It’s a matter of economics and decline in membership that’s caused the Buckskin Council to make this tough decision,” Purdy stated.
The Covid-19 pandemic and the national organization declaring bankruptcy impacted the BSA’s finances. Youth participation numbers “have dramatically dropped,” Purdy said.
There are fewer Scouts in the area around Camp Roland, and it is difficult to maintain multiple Scout properties while there is declining membership. And now there is a “world-class” Scouting facility, the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County, he added.
On July 6, the Buckskin Council BSA signed a memorandum of understanding with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. This memorandum will to utilize various state parks for activities while encouraging scouts to contribute to the conservation and preservation of these natural treasures through service projects.
Under the terms of this agreement, scouts from the Buckskin Council will have the opportunity to camp for free in designated state parks, such as Pipestem Resort and North Bend, as long as the requested facility is available for use on the requested date. Recreational activities may also be provided at a reduced or negotiated rate, depending on volume, availability, operational hours and the time of year.
Before starting a service project, scouting units will be required to complete volunteer agreements and obtain project approval from the WVDNR’s West Virginia State Parks section. State Parks personnel may also provide educational programming, such as merit badge classes and counseling, to visiting scouts.
“I’m thrilled that this collaboration between the WVDNR and Boy Scouts has come together and look forward to seeing all the ways these two incredible organizations will work together to instill a love for nature in our youth and promote the preservation of West Virginia’s natural beauty for generations to come,” Gov. Jim Justice said when the memorandum was signed. “This partnership will give scouts access to unforgettable outdoor experiences and empower them to actively engage in conservation efforts in our beautiful state parks.”
Multiple generations of Scouts have memories of their days at Camp Roland. Barry Nowlin, chairman of the advancement committee in the Mountain Dominion District of the Buckskin Council, remembered going to Camp Roland when he was a young Scout and leading Scout activities there.
“I learned to swim there and a lot of my youth camping experience was there,” he recalled, adding that he spent a lot of time at Camp Roland as a Cub Scout and Boy Scout master.
“My boys have probably camped there more than any other place,” Nowlin said. “ It really breaks my heart that they’re selling that camp. It’s like a part of me. It’s like they’re selling off part of the family.”
Nowlin said it would be “amazing” if any entity that bought the Camp Roland allowed Scouting activities to continue there. Besides the Scouts, it would be used by other youth organizations such as football camps and church groups.”
“That would be perfect,” he said.
Bids will be accepted on the 80-acre property until 5 p.m. Friday, July 28.
The Buckskin Council Office is located at 2829 Kanawha Blvd East in Charleston. The phone is 304-340-3663, The fax number is 304-925-0533.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.