ROCKY GAP, Va. — A tractor-trailer crash on I-77 near the East River Tunnel in Bland County has closed all lanes.
According to the Virginia State Police, at 2:44 p.m. troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash. A tractor-trailer traveling south on I-77 jackknifed just as it exited the tunnel.
The driver was not injured in the crash, but the trailer was damaged in the crash and is now leaking its liquid contents.
Bland County Emergency Management and the Virginia Department of Transportation are both on scene.
The northbound and southbound lanes of I-77 are closed at this time. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
