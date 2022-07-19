BLUEFIELD — A program sponsored by the Bluefield Economic Development Authority is playing a key role as a regional resource for teaching residents about the basics of starting a business.
Jim Spencer, executive director of BEDA and community and economic development director for the City of Bluefield, said the program, called MyBluefield Entrepreneur’s Bootcamp started in June 2020 after a partnership was formed with Santa Clara University’s My Own Business Institute (MOBI).
The free, online, self-paced and fast-tracked bootcamp has two modules: “Starting a Business,” with 21 classes,and “Business Expansion,” with 16 classes. Each class takes about 30 t o 45 minutes.
Spencer said participants can take the required courses and graduate with a certificate or just complete the classes they need.
“We are excited that this regional program has grown to the point that we have enrollees from multiple states,” he said. “When this program was developed, it was to help reduce the high failure rate with startup businesses. You could be the world’s best plumber and still fail at business if you don’t market your business, control your costs, and have the other skill sets needed to successfully operate your business.”
Those skills are crucial for starting a businesses as well as keeping one going and helping it to expand, and the popularity of the program has grown.
“One of BEDA’s biggest goals was to create a regional Entrepreneur’s Bootcamp program for area business owners,” Spencer said. “When COVID-19 caused in-person events to come to a screeching halt, BEDA quickly adapted to provide support in a virtual format in order to not lose momentum.”
As of July, BEDA has had 177 enrollees to this regional initiative.
The majority of enrollees are from Southern West Virginia; however, Spencer said the program has enrollees from nine other states.
Thus far, he said, there have been 20 graduates which represent Bluefield (7); Princeton (5); Mercer County (1); Monroe County (2); Lewisburg (1); Tazewell County (3), and Silver Spring, MD (1).
According to the Small Business Administration, “about 20 percent of business startups fail in the first year. About half succumb to business failure within five years. By year 10, only about 33 percent survive.”
“We strongly believe that business education can help reduce that rate,” Spencer said. “Thus the reason we created this regional initiative. “
He also said to check out BEDA’s Office Hours Program, which are free workshops used to supplement these online courses.
To learn more about the program, contact Spencer at jspencer@cityofbluefield.com
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
