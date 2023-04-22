Between 1914 and 1929 the small, isolated village of Nagyrév in central Hungary endured a murder ring of local women, led by a superstitious midwife, that killed an estimated 160 men.
The murders by arsenic extracted from flypaper — spooned into soup and wine, coffee and brandy — is a true crime story told by writer Patti McCracken, who spent countless hours of meticulous research to recreate the place, time, people and way of life in her recently published book, “The Angel Makers: Arsenic, a Midwife, and Modern History’s Most Astonishing Murder Ring.”
Reviewing it was a gritty, harrowing, immersive experience, complete with the visceral reactions, emotions, moral dilemmas and questions expected from a narrative of unlikely murder history.
McCracken, an award-winning journalist, brings tour-de-force reporting and writing skills to her first novel, featuring details that are as improbable as they are compelling. Yet still timely as ever.
McCracken discovered facts unrevealed previously, creating a blow-by-blow account of the villagers and circumstances that led to the sisterhood of killers seeking to right the wrongs of manly abuse and other cruelties done to them. In a few cases, mercy killing seriously ill relatives.
But McCracken doesn’t assume the murders present an open-and-shut case of legal and moral culpability even though the main character, midwife Auntie Suzy, recruited the women with her charismatic personality and knowledge of chemistry.
Heart-wrenching, often violent specifics, bare the lives of the killer women living in dirt-floor poverty. There are graphic descriptions of unwanted childbirth to the violence and systemic abuse from husbands struggling with mental issues from fighting in World War I. They kept “obedience straps” by the door.
McCracken presents the unthinkable in a non-judgmental way, reflecting the moral dilemmas many of the women faced. Yet she also candidly admits some of the women took advantage of the opportunity to kill for selfish reasons such as inherited property, a realistic depiction of the nuances of human nature that never changes.
Auntie Suzy used her skills, passed down through her family line, to extract arsenic from flypaper, carrying a small bottle of it in her apron pocket for sharing and instructing others how to use it for killing.
Her ability to read the human condition helped sustain the secret murderous enterprise far longer than anyone would think possible in a village ruthlessly dominated by men and a culture of drinking alcohol due, in part, to the lack of potable water. But men, who for the most part, seemed oblivious to any common thread to an unfolding spree of male deaths.
Auntie Suzy gave chilling instructions to a man’s wife: “The first dose … was enough to make him ill, but not dangerously so. He was to be sick enough to warrant a visit by Dr. Szegedy, but not sick enough to rouse suspicion, went the midwife’s command.”
How could this happen? Why did it happen? Why did it take so long to uncover the murder ring? and perhaps the most important question: Why is this story so relevant today?
McCracken, a resident of Martha’s Vineyard Island in Massachusetts with roots in Virginia, answers the questions with history and to the extent they can be answered.
Living in the neighboring county of Austria, she spent years scrubbing news accounts, court documents, journals, family trees, and a previous book on the women. She also interviewed medical historians, prison personnel, attorneys and many other people, including some who had memories of the time.
Her hard work shows in reading “The Angel Makers.” The book forms a bond with the village and the villagers, especially Auntie Suzy, who is as fascinating as she is scary. Residents feared her, not necessarily because of rumors that circulated about the murders, but also because she believed in putting curses on people who stood in her way.
A rivalry with Dr. Kalman Szegedy, the village’s visiting physician, eventually proved her undoing. The series of men murders both stunned and puzzled him, as did Auntie Suzy. Because of his suspicions, she was among the first arrested and tried.
McCracken also chronicles the murder spree investigation from 1925 to 1929. Led by a skillful but often sympathetic male prosecutor, the inquiry resulted in arrests, many convictions, executions, acquittals, suicides and international attention that mostly demonized the women involved.
McCracken’s writing skills wrench every drop of humanity, vulnerability, deceitfulness and self-preservation from the story’s characters. One truly chilling account recounts the hanging of a suspected woman killer, the first such execution of a woman in Hungary in 80 years at the time.
“The Angel Makers” is relevant today, in part, for the same reason events in the small Hungarian village reached a critical mass a century ago to provoke the series of murders: the assault and abuse of women. They were involuntarily victimized, forced to bear not only the physical pain of primitive childbirth but all of the responsibility of a child born into poverty as well. There was no way out. Desperation proved a powerful motivator.
Whether the murders were justified may be debatable, but the story of how the men of Naygrev cruelly treated the women is not. McCracken lets readers judge for themselves.
The title of the book. “The Angel Makers,” is from the German term, “Engelmacher,” which refers to a person who performs illegal abortions. But McCracken said the case in Hungary is known as the “Arsenic Trials.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
