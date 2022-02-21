BLUEFIELD — A book about the life and legacy of a Bluefield State College alumnus, the late William B. “Bill” Robertson, will be released next week by the University of Virginia Press.
Entitled “LIFTING EVERY VOICE: My Journey from Segregated Roanoke to the Corridors of Power,” the book details the life of Robertson, for whom the BSC library is named.
Robertson was a trailblazing educator, activist, and gubernatorial advisor who was a central participant in Virginia’s shift from its segregationist past and who went on to serve in five presidential administrations.
He headed the Peace Corps office in Kenya and later serving as deputy assistant secretary of or African affairs, as well as build a camp for children with mental disabilities in Virginia.
After his death in June 2021, BSC held a Celebration of Life Memorial Service.
“He dearly loved his alma mater and often shared how, when he was a student here, BSC President Henry Lake Dickason and faculty members like Othello Harris-Jefferson made a profound impact upon his life,” BSC President Robin Capehart said then. “Two years ago, the Bluefield State College library was renamed the William Bernard Robertson Library in recognition of his distinguished career in education and public service.”
Capehart said that just a few months after Robertson was the keynote speaker at BSC’s 2019 commencement, when he returned to address a capacity audience at the library dedication ceremony.
“At that event, he was saluted for his career in education and public service through which he would pass along to others the gifts of wisdom and inspiration he had received,” Capehart said.
Becky Crabtree, Monroe County author and teacher who is also a graduate of BSC, penned the book, working with Robertson and his family.
Crabtree said she met Robertson while researching an early book, “Try and Be Somebody, The Story of Dr. Henry Lake Dickason.”
Crabtree and Robertson worked together using his 50-year-old notes, along with countless phone calls and emails to piece together his story.
“He was very proud of being educated at Bluefield State College and liked the fact that I was also a BSC graduate,” Crabtree said. “We had planned to emphasize the fact that, despite our differences, we were two graduates of the same excellent college.”
She said it saddens her that he passed away 10 days after finalizing the manuscript, never to hold his book.
“Hopefully, it will be distributed widely, inspiring many to learn from his perseverance in spite of massive obstacles,” she said. “He was inspiring to me, especially since he went back into a public middle school classroom at age 69 to teach another ten years. He loved American history and our country, and hoped his life would be remembered as part of that history. I can almost hear him chuckle with delight at the release of his book.”
Crabtree can be reached at queenofthegym@hotmail.com and will have copies of the book in the near future.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
