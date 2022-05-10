PRINCETON — A bond was revoked Monday for a Bluefield man who was charged with offenses including attempted murder after a drive-by shooting in Bluefield.
Deliezha Gravely, 27, was brought before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler for a bond hearing. Gravely was arrested May 3 following a drive-by shooting on Frederick Street in which a 7-year-old boy and a male 16-year-old individual had shrapnel and graze injuries. Gravely was charged with attempted first-degree murder, wanton endangerment, malicious wounding, prohibited person with a firearm and conspiracy. A $200,000 cash-only bond was set.
Last March, Gravely was charged on a count of a felon in possession of a firearm and posted bond in magistrate court, according to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch. The state asked Judge Sadler during the hearing Monday to revoke that bond. Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams with the Bluefield Police Department testified about the investigation undertaken after the drive-by shooting.
Gravely came to the police station after the shooting and, after being told he was not under arrest and free leave, agreed to be interviewed, Adams said earlier in his criminal complaint. Gravely admitted to being on Frederick Street and possessing an AR-15 rifle, and that he had attempted to fire the rifle, but it would not go off. After the shooting, Gravely left the scene and went to Kee Dam where he threw the rifle into the lake. Gravely denied being in the suspect vehicle.
Sadler revoked the bond set on the March gun charge, according to court records at the Mercer County Circuit Clerk’s Office. If Gravely was able to raise the funds needed for the $200,000 bond, he still could not leave the Southern Regional Jail, Lynch said previously.
On Jan. 27, Gravely entered into a best-interest plea to conspiracy to commit robbery. Gravely was among the suspects charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after the Dec. 22, 2019 shooting death of Edward Earl Duck III of Ohio. Investigators with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said that Gravely was a member of the Dirty Money Gang, which sold controlled substances in the Bluefield area.
Sadler sentenced Gravely, who had spent a year in jail and on home confinement since his arrest, to time served.
Lynch, who represented the state at Gravely’s plea hearing last January, said that a local drug dealer had recruited Duck to sell drugs in Mercer County. One of the case’s other suspects, Andrea Paige Fry, 22, of Bluefield, had been assigned to show Duck around the area. Fry knew that Duck carried money with him.
The state’s information about the case came mainly from Fry, who had problems with her credibility, Lynch said. She first said one person was the shooter, then later changed her story and said another person had shot Duck. The state did not have any corroborating evidence to back up Fry’s story. The murder weapon was never recovered, and there was no location data from the other defendants’ phone that put them with her at the scene.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
