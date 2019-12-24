PRINCETON — A circuit court judge denied a motion Monday to reduce the bond of a man facing 40 years in prison for second-degree murder.
Timothy Paul Hager, 22, of Bluefield was brought before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler for a bond hearing. Hager was arrested July 11 after deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to Stoney Ridge Road after a shooting was reported, Detective Sgt. S.A. Sommers said in his report.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they located a female individual who said she was the person who called 911 and said that Hager had shot her boyfriend, Joshua Rasnick. Deputies found Ransack near the home’s front door “deceased from several gunshot wounds,” Sommers said.
The girlfriend told investigators that while she was inside the home, Hager and Rasnick had an argument and as Rasnick was walking towards the front door, he was shot “with what she believed to be a rifle,” Sommers said in his report. After the shooting, she ran out the front door to a neighboring residence and called 911.
A search warrant was executed at 1277 Stoney Ridge Road, Sommers said. Six spent shell casings were found near the victim and two rounds were found on the kitchen floor.
“An AK-47 semiautomatic rifle was found outside, behind the residence, with a 30-round magazine loaded with 18 rounds of 7.62x39, identical in caliber to those found inside the residence,” Sommers stated.
During Monday’s hearing, attorney Ryan Flanigan made a motion to modify Hager’s bond with a condition of home confinement. Hager is being held at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver on a $50,000 cash-only bond. There is an additional $3,000 cash-only bond on misdemeanor charges including battery on an officer, obstruction and fleeing on foot.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch said the state opposed the motion because of the charge’s nature.
Sadler denied the motion and remanded Hager back to the regional jail.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
